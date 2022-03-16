CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It marks two years since Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for COVID-19 in West Virginia. Two years later, people are sharing their thoughts about the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, every county in the state is green according to the state’s COVID-19 map. Two years ago, it was a different story when the state of emergency was first declared.

“It’s been a wild journey of course; a lot of people have died from COVID. So, going from there all the way to the point where we have a vaccine, and it’s more under control has definitely been wild,” Anitra Ellis, Family Nurse Practitioner at West Virginia Health Right said.

Since the start of the pandemic, health professionals have been working around the clock to keep people safe. They advised people to quarantine, wash their hands, social distance and get vaccinated.

“What’s helped the most is when we were in the red for so long is a herd immunity thing. People getting sick and recovering from it has helped us get the immunity that we need but now we have to worry about other respiratory illnesses like the flu,” Ellis said.

When Gov. Justice was asked about the state of emergency in his press briefing Monday, he said he’s not going to amend it just yet.

“Let’s not get the cart in front of the horse here too fast. Again, nothing would please me more than to amend that and I think that we’re on the verge of being able to do so. Let’s just breathe a little bit,” Gov. Justice said.

Long lines for COVID-19 testing were common with numerous vaccination clinics throughout the pandemic. Although cases are low, people still say the public shouldn’t let their guard down.

“I feel like there’s too many people out here that don’t have on a mask, and I mean that’s why COVID keeps thriving and it’s never going to go away because people don’t take the right protocol,” Janiya Patterson, who shared her thoughts on COVID-19 said.

“I do feel like this is a little unhealthy, just a little bit but I mean people are going to do what they want to do regardless,” Rio Reed, who shared his thoughts on COVID-19 said.

The CDC is recommending people who are immunocompromised to get an additional booster shot.