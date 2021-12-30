West Virginia and neighboring states see COVID-19 surge

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After a steady decline for a couple of months, COVID-19 cases are again spiking in West Virginia.

Governor Justice and his COVID-19 task force announced that nearly 14% of all people tested each day are coming back positive. In just the past day, 2,600 new COVID-19 cases were reported. The number of active cases has now surged past 11,000. And as of today, only 37% of eligible adults have received a booster shot in the Mountain State, and that is upsetting the governor.

“I would say to you that you are absolutely not thinking well. If you’re fully vaccinated, you got two shots of Moderna, two shots of Pfizer or one shot of J&J, and you’re not taking your booster shot, you’re just not thinking well,” said Gov. Jim Justice.

The surge includes all corners of West Virginia. Today, Kanawha County, the state’s most populous county, broke a single-day record for positive cases, with 268 reported. This is according to health director, Doctor Sherri Young.

And the surge is being felt across the nation. West Virginia’s neighboring state of Ohio is averaging 11,000 new cases per day, and Kentucky is averaging 4,000 new cases each day.

