CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 773 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Nine deaths have been reported since the last report on Monday, with a total of 7,502 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 36-year-old female from Berkeley County, an 81-year-old female from Morgan County, an 85-year-old male from Fayette County, an 84-year-old male from Jefferson County, a 77-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year old male from Fayette County, an 89-year old male from Raleigh County, and a 79-year old female from Wetzel County.

“It never gets easier to announce the lives lost to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our hearts go out to their friends and loved ones. Let’s work together to prevent future deaths by staying current on vaccines and boosters.”

150 people, including three children, are currently hospitalized in West Virginia with COVID-19. 19 of those people are in the ICU, and six of them, including one child, are on ventilators.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (6), Berkeley (76), Boone (2), Braxton (3), Brooke (6), Cabell (25), Calhoun (1), Clay (3), Doddridge (2), Fayette (15), Gilmer (6), Grant (7), Greenbrier (17), Hampshire (9), Hancock (4), Hardy (6), Harrison (41), Jackson (8), Jefferson (18), Kanawha (73), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (20), Marion (31), Marshall (13), Mason (7), McDowell (15), Mercer (26), Mineral (19), Mingo (18), Monongalia (29), Monroe (9), Morgan (8), Nicholas (5), Ohio (16), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (11), Pocahontas (1), Preston (15), Putnam (12), Raleigh (62), Randolph (12), Ritchie (4), Roane (5), Summers (8), Taylor (3), Tucker (0), Tyler (5), Upshur (11), Wayne (9), Webster (4), Wetzel (6), Wirt (1), Wood (35), Wyoming (18).