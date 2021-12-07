West Virginia COVID-19 numbers rise sharply

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Like many other states, West Virginia is seeing another sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, post-Thanksgiving holiday.

There were 771 new cases in just the past day. There are now more than 8,200 active cases and that’s a 42% increase from last week. The death total now exceeds 5,000. State health leaders are again urging people to get vaccinated and get their booster shots, even if they ultimately get COVID.

Dr. Clay Marsh, the West Virginia COVID-19 Czar said, “We know that people who have been fully vaccinated and boosted, who have active immune response, tend to have a much better time in reducing severity of illness.”

State medical officials continue to urge those who are fully vaccinated to get the booster shot.

So far only 17% of those eligible have received the extra dose of vaccine.

