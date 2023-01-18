HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Huntington Hospital is facing backlash after reinstating their mask requirement.

According to the hospital, the policy was reinstated following CDC guidelines that show high levels of community spread of COVID-19.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The protocol says that hospital patients, staff and visitors are required to wear their mask inside the hospital.

Hospital officials say they plan to adjust that policy as the spread level changes and those who do not abide by that policy will be suspended.

“I had posted it out there that I was going to lose my job because I was not doing that. That is a detriment to my physical health, my mental health, that they are trying to push upon me,” explained Amber Robinson, a Pathology Clerk that was suspended from the Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Robinson says the hospital’s new policy came after the initial policy that said only those who were unvaccinated were required to wear the mask and were identified by a gold star on their badge.

Hospital officials put out a press release on Wednesday explaining this new policy will affect Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center and their Huntington area facilities regardless of vaccination status.

It also says this policy does not yet apply to Pleasant Valley Hospital as Mason County’s community spread remains low.