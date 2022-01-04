West Virginia National Guard members will undergo recertification training in preparation for COVID spike

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The staffing shortage issue at hospitals in West Virginia will be eased by members of the West Virginia National Guard.

A spokesperson for Governor Jim Justice’s office and the West Virginia national guard tell 13 News that 300 to 600 members who have previous medical certification will have the opportunity to get recertified.

The training will begin as early as this weekend and comes as the number of COVID-19 cases is rising, with concerns that hospitals will be overrun.

The move to recertify people includes nurses, paramedics, EMTs, X-Ray techs, among others.

Once the members are retrained they will be assigned to hospitals and other locations that need help with staffing.