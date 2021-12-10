West Virginia reports 1,063 new COVID-19 cases, 30 more deaths

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 9,037 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

30 more deaths have been reported since Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia to 5,085.



DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 61-year old male from Nicholas County, a 70-year old female from Preston County, a 75-year old male from Berkeley County, an 82-year old female from Ohio County, a 71-year old female from Jackson County, a 94-year old female from Ohio County, a 72-year old male from Mason County, a 78-year old male from Marion County, a 73-year old male from Raleigh County, a 64-year old female from Preston County, a 67-year old female from Hampshire County, a 72-year old female from Fayette County, and an 80-year old male from Ohio County.



Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 48-year old male from McDowell County, a 37-year old male from McDowell County, a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, a 62-year old male from Mineral County, an 89-year old female from Summers County, a 91-year old female from Brooke County, a 69-year old male from Morgan County, an 82-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Wyoming County, an 83-year old male from Wyoming County, a 72-year old male from Monongalia County, a 53-year old male from Ritchie County, a 65-year old male from Putnam County, a 69-year old male from Mercer County, a 37-year old male from Randolph County, and a 63-year old male from Wyoming County. These deaths range from September through November 2021.



“There are many heroes in our fight against COVID-19, and that list includes every West Virginian who has chosen to be vaccinated,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Thank you for helping save the lives of your families, friends and community.”

603 people are currently hospitalized in West Virginia with COVID-19. 211 of them are in the ICU, and 119 of them are on ventilators.





CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (61), Berkeley (941), Boone (94), Braxton (58), Brooke (122), Cabell (409), Calhoun (42), Clay (41), Doddridge (17), Fayette (252), Gilmer (20), Grant (109), Greenbrier (134), Hampshire (102), Hancock (131), Hardy (77), Harrison (343), Jackson (69), Jefferson (434), Kanawha (636), Lewis (159), Lincoln (85), Logan (132), Marion (286), Marshall (128), Mason (100), McDowell (132), Mercer (486), Mineral (146), Mingo (166), Monongalia (270), Monroe (58), Morgan (103), Nicholas (215), Ohio (269), Pendleton (36), Pleasants (45), Pocahontas (12), Preston (129), Putnam (275), Raleigh (408), Randolph (81), Ritchie (44), Roane (76), Summers (47), Taylor (120), Tucker (8), Tyler (27), Upshur (81), Wayne (156), Webster (53), Wetzel (94), Wirt (35), Wood (381), Wyoming (102).