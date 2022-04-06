CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 305 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

25 deaths have been reported since Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia to 6,741.



DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 49-year old female from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Upshur County, an 81-year old male from Lincoln County, a 90-year old male from Pendleton County, and a 75-year old female from Pendleton County.



Additional deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 81-year old male from Nicholas County, an 82-year old male from Randolph County, a 60-year old female from Raleigh County, a 73-year old female from Taylor County, an 81-year old female from Nicholas County, a 98-year old female from Cabell County, a 60-year old male from Wyoming County, an 88-year old male from Fayette County, a 47-year old female from Barbour County, an 80-year old female from Jefferson County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, a 76-year old male from Upshur County, a 62-year old male from Mercer County, a 73-year old male from Boone County, a 79-year old female from McDowell County, an 84-year old female from Upshur County, a 76-year old female from Preston County, a 52-year old male from Pendleton County, a 77-year old male from Randolph County, and an 85-year old female from Monongalia County. These deaths range from January 2022 to March 2022, with five deaths occurring in January, October and December 2021.



“As we face another difficult day, we must renew our efforts to stop the spread of this deadly virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our deepest condolences to these families and urge all eligible residents to get vaccinated or boosted.”





CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (0), Berkeley (24), Boone (1), Braxton (0), Brooke (1), Cabell (26), Calhoun (2), Clay (1), Doddridge (0), Fayette (3), Gilmer (1), Grant (2), Greenbrier (7), Hampshire (2), Hancock (4), Hardy (1), Harrison (16), Jackson (3), Jefferson (14), Kanawha (18), Lewis (1), Lincoln (6), Logan (6), Marion (12), Marshall (2), Mason (3), McDowell (4), Mercer (15), Mineral (3), Mingo (3), Monongalia (33), Monroe (5), Morgan (2), Nicholas (3), Ohio (3), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (1), Preston (1), Putnam (22), Raleigh (9), Randolph (4), Ritchie (4), Roane (4), Summers (0), Taylor (4), Tucker (1), Tyler (1), Upshur (2), Wayne (4), Webster (0), Wetzel (1), Wirt (1), Wood (10), Wyoming (5).