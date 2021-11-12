West Virginia reports 1,139 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 6,727 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

No new deaths have been reported since Thursday, but that is most likely because of the Veterans Day state holiday. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia remains at 4,610.

529 people in West Virginia are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 183 of them are in the ICU, and 91 of them are on ventilators.





CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (69), Berkeley (464), Boone (118), Braxton (62), Brooke (78), Cabell (284), Calhoun (36), Clay (30), Doddridge (6), Fayette (157), Gilmer (8), Grant (90), Greenbrier (100), Hampshire (128), Hancock (105), Hardy (98), Harrison (256), Jackson (88), Jefferson (171), Kanawha (538), Lewis (61), Lincoln (187), Logan (97), Marion (289), Marshall (95), Mason (71), McDowell (71), Mercer (296), Mineral (117), Mingo (71), Monongalia (250), Monroe (42), Morgan (38), Nicholas (178), Ohio (155), Pendleton (14), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (13), Preston (157), Putnam (289), Raleigh (255), Randolph (77), Ritchie (22), Roane (96), Summers (26), Taylor (120), Tucker (23), Tyler (14), Upshur (153), Wayne (97), Webster (53), Wetzel (69), Wirt (11), Wood (232), Wyoming (88).