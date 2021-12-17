West Virginia reports 1,168 new COVID-19 cases, 22 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 9,092 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

22 more deaths have been reported since Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia to 5,164.



DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 89-year old female from Berkeley County, a 70-year old female from Raleigh County, a 47-year old male from Hardy County, an 83-year old female from Monroe County, a 59-year old male from Putnam County, a 72-year old female from Brooke County, a 52-year old male from Berkeley County, a 66-year old male from Hampshire County, a 58-year old male from Harrison County, an 89-year old male from Berkeley County, an 87-year old male from Brooke County, a 61-year old female from Cabell County, a 62-year old male from Brooke County, an 82-year old female from Jackson County, a 60-year old male from Ohio County, a 56-year old female from Jackson County, an 83-year old female from Raleigh County, a 68-year old male from Hancock County, an 89-year old male from Randolph County, a 54-year old male from Monongalia County, a 53-year old male from Lewis County, and a 58-year old male from Lewis County.



“As we share this sad news, we pause to remember each West Virginian lost,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Protect your loved ones by scheduling a COVID vaccine or booster.”

623 people are currently hospitalized in West Virginia with COVID-19. 196 of them are in the ICU, and 117 of them are on ventilators.





CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (73), Berkeley (1,215), Boone (108), Braxton (73), Brooke (85), Cabell (396), Calhoun (48), Clay (62), Doddridge (38), Fayette (317), Gilmer (29), Grant (104), Greenbrier (154), Hampshire (74), Hancock (146), Hardy (95), Harrison (341), Jackson (73), Jefferson (492), Kanawha (614), Lewis (87), Lincoln (96), Logan (144), Marion (258), Marshall (100), Mason (103), McDowell (100), Mercer (422), Mineral (109), Mingo (107), Monongalia (267), Monroe (104), Morgan (156), Nicholas (225), Ohio (207), Pendleton (19), Pleasants (19), Pocahontas (22), Preston (102), Putnam (286), Raleigh (476), Randolph (88), Ritchie (39), Roane (85), Summers (50), Taylor (85), Tucker (15), Tyler (14), Upshur (86), Wayne (152), Webster (48), Wetzel (39), Wirt (17), Wood (340), Wyoming (88).