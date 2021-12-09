All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

West Virginia Reports 1,182 new cases, 19 more deaths

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP GRAPHICSBANK) Coronavirus West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 8,857 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

19 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported since Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 5,055.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year old male from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Berkeley County, a 73-year old male from Mingo County, a 72-year old female from Raleigh County, a 71-year old male from Logan County, a 68-year old female from Raleigh County, a 44-year old male from Upshur County, a 62-year old male from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Marshall County, an 87-year old male from Wood County, an 89-year old female from Raleigh County, a 52-year old male from Wood County, a 75-year old female from Taylor County, an 81-year old male from Ohio County, a 66-year old female from Jackson County, a 70-year old female from Wayne County, a 74-year old female from Berkeley County, a 50-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 67-year old male from Preston County.

“We are very sorry to report more deaths in West Virginia as each life lost to this disease is a tragedy, and our hearts go out to their family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Protect yourself and your loved ones by receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.”

593 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 205 of them are in the ICU, and 124 of them are on ventilators.

9,728 cases of the Delta variant have been reported.



CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (62), Berkeley (908), Boone (95), Braxton (54), Brooke (119), Cabell (404), Calhoun (38), Clay (37), Doddridge (15), Fayette (236), Gilmer (16), Grant (100), Greenbrier (114), Hampshire (97), Hancock (126), Hardy (70), Harrison (336), Jackson (78), Jefferson (437), Kanawha (639), Lewis (159), Lincoln (78), Logan (142), Marion (273), Marshall (118), Mason (105), McDowell (125), Mercer (460), Mineral (152), Mingo (168), Monongalia (296), Monroe (50), Morgan (107), Nicholas (212), Ohio (265), Pendleton (36), Pleasants (40), Pocahontas (10), Preston (124), Putnam (249), Raleigh (399), Randolph (98), Ritchie (41), Roane (76), Summers (39), Taylor (113), Tucker (13), Tyler (29), Upshur (83), Wayne (162), Webster (53), Wetzel (98), Wirt (28), Wood (371), Wyoming (104).

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS