West Virginia reports 1,273 new COVID-19 cases, 31 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 10,700 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

31 more deaths have been reported since Friday, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in West Virginia to 5,877.



DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Raleigh County, a 65-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 69-year old female from Grant County, a 98-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old male from Jefferson County, a 78-year old male from Jefferson County, a 71-year old female from McDowell County, a 77-year old female from Wayne County, a 77-year old male from Kanawha County, a 70-year old female from Roane County, a 67-year old male from Berkeley County, a 68-year old male from Harrison County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, a 58-year old male from Morgan County, an 85-year old male from Jefferson County, an 85-year old male from Raleigh County, an 88-year old female from Raleigh County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, a 63-year old male from Preston County, an 83-year old male from Raleigh County, a 78-year old male from Raleigh County, a 59-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Mingo County, a 77-year old male from Mineral County, an 89-year old male from Raleigh County, a 72-year old female from Webster County, a 66-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Nicholas County, a 73-year old male from Raleigh County, and a 73-year old male from Kanawha County.



“COVID-19 has hurt far too many West Virginia families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge all who are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot as soon as possible.”

994 people, 11 of whom are children, are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. 215, including four children are in the ICU, and 115, including three children are on ventilators.





CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (125), Berkeley (344), Boone (108), Braxton (23), Brooke (36), Cabell (651), Calhoun (45), Clay (53), Doddridge (38), Fayette (513), Gilmer (52), Grant (57), Greenbrier (302), Hampshire (111), Hancock (61), Hardy (72), Harrison (445), Jackson (55), Jefferson (176), Kanawha (1,261), Lewis (66), Lincoln (160), Logan (238), Marion (323), Marshall (141), Mason (214), McDowell (193), Mercer (546), Mineral (138), Mingo (219), Monongalia (427), Monroe (152), Morgan (58), Nicholas (164), Ohio (106), Pendleton (35), Pleasants (19), Pocahontas (35), Preston (157), Putnam (413), Raleigh (650), Randolph (142), Ritchie (60), Roane (64), Summers (97), Taylor (121), Tucker (46), Tyler (43), Upshur (200), Wayne (275), Webster (39), Wetzel (90), Wirt (19), Wood (359), Wyoming (163).