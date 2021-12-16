Gov. Justice to give COVID-19 briefing

All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 8,737 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the Mountain State remains at 5,142

629 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 201 of them are in the ICU, and 120 of them are on ventilators.


CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (71), Berkeley (1,124), Boone (103), Braxton (65), Brooke (87), Cabell (372), Calhoun (57), Clay (59), Doddridge (39), Fayette (297), Gilmer (24), Grant (103), Greenbrier (144), Hampshire (73), Hancock (132), Hardy (87), Harrison (339), Jackson (71), Jefferson (481), Kanawha (584), Lewis (83), Lincoln (88), Logan (136), Marion (259), Marshall (104), Mason (102), McDowell (86), Mercer (405), Mineral (107), Mingo (107), Monongalia (271), Monroe (90), Morgan (135), Nicholas (211), Ohio (216), Pendleton (18), Pleasants (22), Pocahontas (18), Preston (110), Putnam (271), Raleigh (450), Randolph (85), Ritchie (42), Roane (86), Summers (49), Taylor (84), Tucker (8), Tyler (15), Upshur (81), Wayne (155), Webster (49), Wetzel (44), Wirt (22), Wood (332), Wyoming (84).

