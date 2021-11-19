West Virginia reports 1,363 new cases, 10 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 7,275 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

10 deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia to 4,726.



DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old male from Mineral County, an 87-year old male from Harrison County, an 85-year old female from Fayette County, a 53-year old female from Wood County, an 83-year old female from Harrison County, a 72-year old female from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Cabell County, an 81-year old male from Ohio County, a 69-year old female from McDowell County, and an 81-year old female from Greenbrier County.



The death of a 67-year old male from Jefferson County that posted to the dashboard on November 18, 2021, has been determined to be a duplicate reporting and has been removed from the total deaths.



“Too many West Virginia families have lost a loved one due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Help prevent further loss of life by scheduling your vaccine or booster shot today.”





CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (97), Berkeley (597), Boone (121), Braxton (49), Brooke (96), Cabell (249), Calhoun (52), Clay (38), Doddridge (13), Fayette (215), Gilmer (21), Grant (92), Greenbrier (86), Hampshire (130), Hancock (94), Hardy (90), Harrison (314), Jackson (85), Jefferson (230), Kanawha (500), Lewis (78), Lincoln (118), Logan (124), Marion (294), Marshall (154), Mason (88), McDowell (74), Mercer (287), Mineral (101), Mingo (133), Monongalia (249), Monroe (36), Morgan (67), Nicholas (176), Ohio (206), Pendleton (56), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (29), Preston (164), Putnam (299), Raleigh (278), Randolph (92), Ritchie (21), Roane (69), Summers (28), Taylor (75), Tucker (21), Tyler (24), Upshur (127), Wayne (102), Webster (76), Wetzel (83), Wirt (25), Wood (265), Wyoming (69).