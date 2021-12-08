Coronavirus Updates
All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

West Virginia reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,000 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus West Virginia (AP GRAPHICSBANK)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 15 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 5,036 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 70-year old male from Mineral County, a 67-year old male from Harrison County, a 66-year old male from Grant County, a 77-year old female from Nicholas County, a 57-year old male from Kanawha County, a 66-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 74-year old male from Jackson County, a 94-year old male from Mingo County, a 78-year old male from Marshall County, a 61-year old female from Barbour County, a 71-year old male from Wetzel County, an 82-year old female from Brooke County, and an 88-year old male from Jackson County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate is a 71-year old female from Jefferson County.  This death occurred in November 2021.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Dec. 8, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 1,053 new COVID-19 cases since the last update. The new cases bring the state to a total of 303,173 cases since the pandemic with 9,255 Delta variant cases confirmed.

West Virginia currently has a total of 8,482 active cases.

A total of 595 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 206 people in the ICU and 111 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 8.65% and a current cumulative rate of 6.28%.

Health officials say 289,655 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 63.3% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 53.1%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Dec. 8, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Pocahontas and Tucker counties are in green. Counties in yellow include Doddridge, Gilmer, Barbour and Summers.

The map lists Pendleton, Randolph, Upshur, Preston, Tyler and Clay counties as gold. Orange counties include Hancock, Monongalia, Marion, Taylor, Harrison, Lewis, Braxton, Calhoun, Ritchie, Mason, Putnam, Kanawha, Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Wyoming, McDowell, Monroe and Greenbrier.

The remaining 24 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Grant, Hardy, Hampshire, Mineral, Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson, Pleasants, Wood, Wirt, Roane, Jackson, Webster, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Mercer, Boone, Mingo and Wayne.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (59), Berkeley (840), Boone (92), Braxton (44), Brooke (115), Cabell (383), Calhoun (38), Clay (26), Doddridge (17), Fayette (227), Gilmer (13), Grant (83), Greenbrier (103), Hampshire (108), Hancock (131), Hardy (68), Harrison (332), Jackson (85), Jefferson (423), Kanawha (603), Lewis (144), Lincoln (71), Logan (137), Marion (261), Marshall (129), Mason (117), McDowell (113), Mercer (404), Mineral (150), Mingo (160), Monongalia (312), Monroe (52), Morgan (90), Nicholas (223), Ohio (249), Pendleton (32), Pleasants (45), Pocahontas (10), Preston (120), Putnam (243), Raleigh (385), Randolph (85), Ritchie (42), Roane (70), Summers (35), Taylor (90), Tucker (15), Tyler (28), Upshur (83), Wayne (162), Webster (49), Wetzel (96), Wirt (28), Wood (370), Wyoming (92).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS