CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)— According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are currently 303 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Four deaths have been reported since Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 6,839.



DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 55-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Jefferson County, a 66-year old male from Wood County, and a 78-year old male from Webster County.



“COVID-19 has hurt far too many West Virginia families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge everyone to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot as soon as possible.”





CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2), Berkeley (21), Boone (0), Braxton (1), Brooke (2), Cabell (20), Calhoun (0), Clay (1), Doddridge (0), Fayette (4), Gilmer (0), Grant (0), Greenbrier (7), Hampshire (3), Hancock (1), Hardy (1), Harrison (12), Jackson (1), Jefferson (11), Kanawha (21), Lewis (3), Lincoln (5), Logan (4), Marion (13), Marshall (2), Mason (3), McDowell (1), Mercer (29), Mineral (5), Mingo (1), Monongalia (30), Monroe (1), Morgan (5), Nicholas (4), Ohio (4), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (1), Preston (6), Putnam (18), Raleigh (11), Randolph (1), Ritchie (2), Roane (3), Summers (0), Taylor (3), Tucker (1), Tyler (1), Upshur (4), Wayne (6), Webster (1), Wetzel (4), Wirt (1), Wood (11), Wyoming (7).