According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 3,045 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Nine deaths have been reported since the last report, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia to 6,317.



DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old male from Wetzel County, a 42-year old male from Nicholas County, an 84-year old male from Wood County, a 95-year old male from Raleigh County, a 60-year old male from Raleigh County, a 95-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Mingo County, an 81-year old male from Wood County, and a 62-year old male from Kanawha County.



“As West Virginians, we must not tire of preventive measures that ensure the health and safety of our friends, family and neighbors,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to get vaccinated and boosted.”





CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (44), Berkeley (108), Boone (32), Braxton (28), Brooke (17), Cabell (132), Calhoun (18), Clay (25), Doddridge (21), Fayette (114), Gilmer (6), Grant (11), Greenbrier (92), Hampshire (33), Hancock (17), Hardy (10), Harrison (195), Jackson (12), Jefferson (48), Kanawha (237), Lewis (39), Lincoln (34), Logan (60), Marion (132), Marshall (61), Mason (38), McDowell (86), Mercer (188), Mineral (30), Mingo (37), Monongalia (139), Monroe (25), Morgan (16), Nicholas (58), Ohio (45), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (13), Pocahontas (7), Preston (70), Putnam (98), Raleigh (160), Randolph (21), Ritchie (29), Roane (33), Summers (12), Taylor (53), Tucker (18), Tyler (8), Upshur (57), Wayne (53), Webster (25), Wetzel (33), Wirt (4), Wood (115), Wyoming (43).