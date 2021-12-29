West Virginia reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 9,478 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

18 more deaths have been reported since Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia to 5,305.*



*A previously reported death during the months of September and October 2021 of a 43-year old female from Marion County was determined to be a duplicate death. Removing this death reduces the cumulative death count by one.



DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old female from Marshall County, a 66-year old female from Hampshire County, a 76-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old male from Monongalia County, a 64-year old male from Harrison County, an 80-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, a 93-year old male from Raleigh County, a 46-year old male from Barbour County, a 77-year old female from Hardy County, a 79-year old male from Harrison County, a 61-year old male from Fayette County, a 61-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Cabell County, an 84-year old male from Tucker County, an 83-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Monongalia County, and a 76-year old female from Clay County.



“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians, especially during the holiday season. We offer our sympathies to each and every person connected to these individuals,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please honor these families by protecting yourself and others with the COVID-19 vaccine.”

635 people are currently hospitalized in West Virginia with COVID-19. 194 of them are in the ICU, and 101 of them are on ventilators.





CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (74), Berkeley (1,385), Boone (85), Braxton (78), Brooke (87), Cabell (519), Calhoun (28), Clay (28), Doddridge (20), Fayette (239), Gilmer (42), Grant (55), Greenbrier (199), Hampshire (72), Hancock (106), Hardy (81), Harrison (358), Jackson (93), Jefferson (597), Kanawha (657), Lewis (72), Lincoln (88), Logan (158), Marion (266), Marshall (129), Mason (96), McDowell (94), Mercer (407), Mineral (121), Mingo (129), Monongalia (416), Monroe (94), Morgan (148), Nicholas (153), Ohio (242), Pendleton (17), Pleasants (27), Pocahontas (24), Preston (123), Putnam (327), Raleigh (375), Randolph (105), Ritchie (31), Roane (50), Summers (69), Taylor (96), Tucker (8), Tyler (24), Upshur (76), Wayne (180), Webster (29), Wetzel (65), Wirt (22), Wood (281), Wyoming (133).