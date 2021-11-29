Coronavirus Updates
All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

West Virginia reports 20 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,105 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 20 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 4,837 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 60-year old female from Raleigh County, a 48-year old male from Nicholas County, a 69-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old male from Preston County, a 53-year old female from Taylor County, a 55-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Fayette County, a 63-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 64-year old male from Lincoln County, a 72-year old male from Raleigh County, a 49-year old female from Kanawha County, a 64-year old male from Berkeley County, a 54-year old female from Jefferson County, a 97-year old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Logan County, an 88-year old female from Randolph County, a 68-year old male from Raleigh County, a 95-year old male from Kanawha County, a 60-year old female from Jefferson County, and an 89-year old female from Preston County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Nov. 29, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 3,105 new COVID-19 cases since the last update. The new cases bring the state to a total of 294,014 cases since the pandemic with 7,813 Delta variant cases confirmed.

West Virginia currently has a total of 5,991 active cases.

A total of 512 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 183 people in the ICU and 104 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 13.10% and a current cumulative rate of 6.21%.

Health officials say 283,170 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 63.7% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 54.1%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Nov. 29, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Tucker and Pleasants counties are in green. Counties in yellow include Mason, Wyoming, Randolph and Gilmer.

The map lists Hancock, Pendleton, Ritchie, Clay, Summers and Monroe counties as gold. Orange counties include Brooke, Wetzel, Tyler, Doddridge, Lewis, Upshur, Barbour, Taylor, Marion, Monongalia, Grant, Hardy, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Mercer, McDowell, Braxton, Calhoun, Wirt, Roane, Kanawha, Jackson, Putnam, Cabell and Wayne.

The remaining 18 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Ohio, Marshall, Wood, Harrison, Preston, Mineral, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson, Webster, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Mingo.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (51), Berkeley (526), Boone (84), Braxton (41), Brooke (76), Cabell (253), Calhoun (27), Clay (21), Doddridge (28), Fayette (196), Gilmer (12), Grant (56), Greenbrier (72), Hampshire (84), Hancock (101), Hardy (61), Harrison (263), Jackson (66), Jefferson (236), Kanawha (399), Lewis (92), Lincoln (59), Logan (89), Marion (180), Marshall (117), Mason (86), McDowell (81), Mercer (287), Mineral (96), Mingo (101), Monongalia (177), Monroe (37), Morgan (88), Nicholas (162), Ohio (174), Pendleton (39), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (23), Preston (115), Putnam (181), Raleigh (263), Randolph (48), Ritchie (18), Roane (37), Summers (34), Taylor (78), Tucker (6), Tyler (34), Upshur (84), Wayne (90), Webster (60), Wetzel (57), Wirt (26), Wood (258), Wyoming (43).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS