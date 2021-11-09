West Virginia reports 20 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 250 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 20 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 4,568 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 55-year old male from Barbour County, a 59-year old male from Tyler County, a 72-year old female from Fayette County, a 76-year old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Preston County, a 68-year old male from Raleigh County, a 72-year old female from Kanawha County, a 76-year old male from Morgan County, a 70-year old male from Harrison County, an 80-year old female from Roane County, a 78-year old female from Grant County, an 87-year old female from Berkeley County, an 87-year old female from Preston County, an 82-year old male from Mason County, a 91-year old male from Ohio County, and a 68-year old male from Wyoming County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Nov. 9, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 259 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring the state to a total of 278,837 cases since the pandemic with 6,994 Delta variant cases confirmed.

West Virginia currently has a total of 5,937 active cases.

A total of 544 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 190 people in the ICU and 94 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 16.23% and a current cumulative rate of 6.14%. This is the second-highest positivity rate in the Mountain State this year.

Health officials say 268,332 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 62.4% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 54.5%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Summers, Pocahontas, Pendleton, Tucker, Lewis, Doddridge, Pleasants and Wirt counties are in green. Counties in yellow include Mason, Monroe, Randolph, Barbour, Gilmer, Calhoun and Ritchie.

The map lists Cabell, Logan, McDowell, Greenbrier, Braxton, Tyler and Ohio as gold. Orange counties include Brooke, Marshall, Wetzel, Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Preston, Grant, Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson, Wayne, Mingo, Wyoming, Mercer, Raleigh, Fayette, Kanawha, Clay, Roane, Jackson, Wood and Webster counties.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Nov. 9, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The remaining 10 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Hancock, Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy, Taylor, Upshur, Nicholas, Boone, Lincoln and Putnam.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (46), Berkeley (307), Boone (92), Braxton (39), Brooke (50), Cabell (256), Calhoun (26), Clay (31), Doddridge (8), Fayette (123), Gilmer (28), Grant (63), Greenbrier (84), Hampshire (71), Hancock (110), Hardy (71), Harrison (233), Jackson (70), Jefferson (102), Kanawha (489), Lewis (57), Lincoln (150), Logan (80), Marion (217), Marshall (83), Mason (63), McDowell (53), Mercer (239), Mineral (95), Mingo (57), Monongalia (226), Monroe (41), Morgan (48), Nicholas (155), Ohio (76), Pendleton (14), Pleasants (12), Pocahontas (16), Preston (119), Putnam (218), Raleigh (198), Randolph (79), Ritchie (16), Roane (98), Summers (26), Taylor (104), Tucker (17), Tyler (17), Upshur (114), Wayne (78), Webster (24), Wetzel (52), Wirt (8), Wood (198), Wyoming (83).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC) 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid) 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Braxton County 7:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Brooke County 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 1:00 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Cabell County 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Clay County 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 451 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Ruby Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV

Greenbrier County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Hardy County 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North High Street, Moorefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Mingo County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC) 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Monongalia County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV (optional registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Nicholas County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Preston County 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State Street, Terra Alta, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Taylor County 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Upshur County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wood County 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)

Wyoming County 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV



For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit the WV DHHR website.