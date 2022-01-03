West Virginia reports 20 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 9,100 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 20 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 5,356 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Cabell County, a 60-year old male from Jefferson County, a 72-year old female from Ritchie County, a 69-year old female from Cabell County, a 63-year old female from Jackson County, an 88-year old male from Fayette County, a 38-year old male from Mason County, a 78-year old female from Ohio County, an 88-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Cabell County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year old female from Raleigh County, a 57-year old male from Mingo County, an 87-year old male from Hardy County, an 84-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 73-year old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year old female from Lewis County, an 85-year old male from Hancock County, and an 83-year old male from Hancock County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia currently has a total of 15,015 active cases.

A total of 721 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 189 people in the ICU and 114 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 19.33% and a current cumulative rate of 6.60%.

Health officials say 316,955 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 65.1% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 54.2%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Pendleton, Tucker, Lewis and Calhoun counties are in green. There are no counties in yellow.

The map lists Doddridge and Wirt counties as gold. Orange counties include Tyler, Pleasants, Roane, Clay, Gilmer, Barbour, Upshur, Webster, Pocahontas, Grant and Summers.

The remaining 38 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Brooke, Cabell, Fayette, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Mason, McDowell, Mercer, Mineral, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Preston, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Wayne, Wetzel, Wood and Wyoming.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (61), Berkeley (2,433), Boone (141), Braxton (115), Brooke (103), Cabell (810), Calhoun (25), Clay (43), Doddridge (24), Fayette (329), Gilmer (40), Grant (72), Greenbrier (295), Hampshire (160), Hancock (221), Hardy (159), Harrison (434), Jackson (130), Jefferson (1,042), Kanawha (1,277), Lewis (47), Lincoln (109), Logan (190), Marion (411), Marshall (243), Mason (147), McDowell (120), Mercer (436), Mineral (326), Mingo (167), Monongalia (870), Monroe (143), Morgan (215), Nicholas (190), Ohio (460), Pendleton (23), Pleasants (38), Pocahontas (41), Preston (231), Putnam (492), Raleigh (520), Randolph (178), Ritchie (44), Roane (80), Summers (78), Taylor (106), Tucker (8), Tyler (34), Upshur (148), Wayne (202), Webster (26), Wetzel (118), Wirt (20), Wood (457), Wyoming (183)

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC) 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid) 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Blue Ridge Community & Technical College, 13650 Apple Harvest Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Cabell County 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Fayette County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Hancock County 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Hancock County Health Department, 100 North Court Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Marion County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

McDowell County 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Riverview High School, 512 Mountaineer Highway, Bradshaw, WV 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Southside K-8, 13509 Rocket Boys Drive, War, WV 12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Iaeger Elementary School, 359 High School Road, Iaeger, WV

Mercer County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Princeton High School, 1321 Stafford Drive, Princeton, WV

Mineral County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Keyser High School, 1 Tornado Way, Keyser, WV 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Potomac State College, Church McKee Art Center, 101 Fort Avenue, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County 7:00 AM – 10:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Pendleton County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Pendleton County Middle/High School, 409 Maple Avenue, Franklin, WV

Putnam County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square Shopping Center (parking lot), 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Ritchie County 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Tyler/Wetzel Counties 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, United Methodist Church, 130 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/) 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV

Upshur County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department, 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV



For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.