West Virginia reports 20 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 9,100 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 20 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 5,356 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Cabell County, a 60-year old male from Jefferson County, a 72-year old female from Ritchie County, a 69-year old female from Cabell County, a 63-year old female from Jackson County, an 88-year old male from Fayette County, a 38-year old male from Mason County, a 78-year old female from Ohio County, an 88-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Cabell County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year old female from Raleigh County, a 57-year old male from Mingo County, an 87-year old male from Hardy County, an 84-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 73-year old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year old female from Lewis County, an 85-year old male from Hancock County, and an 83-year old male from Hancock County. 

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia currently has a total of 15,015 active cases.

A total of 721 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 189 people in the ICU and 114 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 19.33% and a current cumulative rate of 6.60%.

Health officials say 316,955 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 65.1% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 54.2%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Pendleton, Tucker, Lewis and Calhoun counties are in green. There are no counties in yellow.

The map lists Doddridge and Wirt counties as gold. Orange counties include Tyler, Pleasants, Roane, Clay, Gilmer, Barbour, Upshur, Webster, Pocahontas, Grant and Summers.

The remaining 38 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Brooke, Cabell, Fayette, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Mason, McDowell, Mercer, Mineral, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Preston, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Wayne, Wetzel, Wood and Wyoming.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (61), Berkeley (2,433), Boone (141), Braxton (115), Brooke (103), Cabell (810), Calhoun (25), Clay (43), Doddridge (24), Fayette (329), Gilmer (40), Grant (72), Greenbrier (295), Hampshire (160), Hancock (221), Hardy (159), Harrison (434), Jackson (130), Jefferson (1,042), Kanawha (1,277), Lewis (47), Lincoln (109), Logan (190), Marion (411), Marshall (243), Mason (147), McDowell (120), Mercer (436), Mineral (326), Mingo (167), Monongalia (870), Monroe (143), Morgan (215), Nicholas (190), Ohio (460), Pendleton (23), Pleasants (38), Pocahontas (41), Preston (231), Putnam (492), Raleigh (520), Randolph (178), Ritchie (44), Roane (80), Summers (78), Taylor (106), Tucker (8), Tyler (34), Upshur (148), Wayne (202), Webster (26), Wetzel (118), Wirt (20), Wood (457), Wyoming (183)

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

  • Barbour County
  • Berkeley County
    • 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
    • 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Blue Ridge Community & Technical College, 13650 Apple Harvest Drive, Martinsburg, WV 
  • Boone County
  • Cabell County
  • Fayette County
    • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV
  • Hampshire County
  • Hancock County
  • Jefferson County
  • Lincoln County
  • Logan County
  • Marion County
    • 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV
  • Marshall County
  • McDowell County
    • 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Riverview High School, 512 Mountaineer Highway, Bradshaw, WV
    • 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Southside K-8, 13509 Rocket Boys Drive, War, WV
    • 12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Iaeger Elementary School, 359 High School Road, Iaeger, WV
  • Mercer County
    • 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Princeton High School, 1321 Stafford Drive, Princeton, WV
  • Mineral County
    • 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Keyser High School, 1 Tornado Way, Keyser, WV
    • 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Potomac State College, Church McKee Art Center, 101 Fort Avenue, Keyser, WV
  • Monongalia County
    • 7:00 AM – 10:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV
  • Morgan County
  • Ohio County
  • Pendleton County
    • 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Pendleton County Middle/High School, 409 Maple Avenue, Franklin, WV
  • Putnam County
    • 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square Shopping Center (parking lot), 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
  • Raleigh County
  • Randolph County
  • Ritchie County
    • 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV
  • Taylor County
    • 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
  • Tyler/Wetzel Counties
  • Upshur County
    • 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department, 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

