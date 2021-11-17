Coronavirus Updates
West Virginia reports 22 new COVID-19 deaths, 970 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 22 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 4,698 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old male from Putnam County, a 49-year old male from Randolph County, a 92-year old male from Barbour County, a 52-year old male from Lincoln County, a 92-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 62-year old male from Hancock County, a 77-year old male from Kanawha County, a 63-year old male from Monongalia County, a 70-year old male from Brooke County, a 69-year old female from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Taylor County, a 70-year old female from Clay County, a 48-year old male from Harrison County, a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 64-year old male from Wood County, a 90-year old female from Raleigh County, a 34-year old female from Mason County, a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old female from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Summers County, a 68-year old female from Hampshire County, and a 73-year old male from Preston County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Nov. 17, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 970 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring the state to a total of 285,135 cases since the pandemic with 7,813 Delta variant cases confirmed.

West Virginia currently has a total of 6,462 active cases.

A total of 520 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 168 people in the ICU and 87 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 7.80% and a current cumulative rate of 6.16%.

Health officials say 273,975 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 62.4% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 53.6%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Nov. 17, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Tucker, Lewis, Gilmer, Doddridge, Pleasants and Summers counties are in green. Counties in yellow include Monroe, Greenbrier, Ritchie and Tyler.

The map lists Pocahontas, Braxton, Clay, Wirt, Mason, Cabell, McDowell and Wyoming counties as gold. Orange counties include Hancock, Ohio, Wetzel, Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Preston, Taylor, Barbour, Randolph, Pendleton, Mineral, Morgan, Mercer, Raleigh, Fayette, Kanawha, Roane, Calhoun, Logan and Wayne.

The remaining 16 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Brooke, Marshall, Grant, Hardy, Hampshire, Berkeley, Jefferson, Upshur, Webster, Nicholas, Wood, Jackson, Putnam, Lincoln, Mingo and Nicholas

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (100), Berkeley (520), Boone (105), Braxton (45), Brooke (74), Cabell (244), Calhoun (34), Clay (26), Doddridge (15), Fayette (173), Gilmer (14), Grant (92), Greenbrier (88), Hampshire (114), Hancock (85), Hardy (81), Harrison (275), Jackson (80), Jefferson (197), Kanawha (462), Lewis (49), Lincoln (128), Logan (102), Marion (268), Marshall (120), Mason (81), McDowell (59), Mercer (255), Mineral (98), Mingo (115), Monongalia (253), Monroe (34), Morgan (55), Nicholas (145), Ohio (185), Pendleton (33), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (25), Preston (141), Putnam (266), Raleigh (238), Randolph (78), Ritchie (21), Roane (68), Summers (20), Taylor (85), Tucker (24), Tyler (16), Upshur (127), Wayne (97), Webster (56), Wetzel (69), Wirt (22), Wood (221), Wyoming (68).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

