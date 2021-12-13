Coronavirus Updates
West Virginia reports 22 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 770 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 22 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 5,107 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 60-year old male from Upshur County, an 85-year old female from Ritchie County, a 56-year old female from Taylor County, a 69-year old male from Preston County, a 63-year old male from Berkeley County, a 51-year old male from Mercer County, an 84-year old male from Randolph County, a 51-year old male from Fayette County, a 49-year old male from Cabell County, an 85-year old male from Clay County, an 84-year old female from Marshall County, a 55-year old male from Mercer County, a 62-year old female from Jackson County, a 45-year old male from Monroe County, an 80-year old male from Marshall County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year old male from Hancock County, a 77-year old female from Marshall County, a 61-year old female from Raleigh County, a 64-year old male from Mingo County, a 52-year old female from Wetzel County, and a 79-year old male from Fayette County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Dec. 13, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 772 new COVID-19 cases since the last update. The new cases bring the state to a total of 308,204 cases since the pandemic with 10,036 Delta variant cases confirmed.

West Virginia currently has a total of 8,428 active cases.

A total of 610 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 203 people in the ICU and 113 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 11.82% and a current cumulative rate of 6.32%.

Health officials say 294,669 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 63.6% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 53.4%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Dec. 13, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Pocahontas and Tucker counties are in green. Counties in yellow include Doddridge, Gilmer, Barbour and Upshur.

The map lists Tyler, Calhoun, Lewis, Randolph, Pendleton and Wyoming counties as gold. Orange counties include Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Preston, Ritchie, Pleasants, Monroe, Summers, Greenbrier, Fayette, Kanawha, Clay, Braxton, Roane, Jackson, Mason, Putnam, Cabell, Logan, Mingo and McDowell.

The remaining 17 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Hampshire, Mineral, Grant, Hardy, Taylor, Wirt, Wood, Webster, Nicholas, Mercer, Raleigh, Boone, Lincoln and Wayne.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (48), Berkeley (892), Boone (97), Braxton (53), Brooke (89), Cabell (378), Calhoun (38), Clay (53), Doddridge (22), Fayette (275), Gilmer (13), Grant (114), Greenbrier (145), Hampshire (94), Hancock (128), Hardy (82), Harrison (327), Jackson (59), Jefferson (398), Kanawha (611), Lewis (93), Lincoln (89), Logan (121), Marion (273), Marshall (108), Mason (110), McDowell (102), Mercer (442), Mineral (119), Mingo (130), Monongalia (257), Monroe (74), Morgan (110), Nicholas (210), Ohio (225), Pendleton (29), Pleasants (35), Pocahontas (8), Preston (116), Putnam (277), Raleigh (397), Randolph (77), Ritchie (37), Roane (81), Summers (54), Taylor (123), Tucker (8), Tyler (24), Upshur (75), Wayne (152), Webster (46), Wetzel (51), Wirt (28), Wood (355), Wyoming (76).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

