West Virginia reports 24 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 2,280 new cases

The West Virginia County Alert Map is having technical difficulties currently. We will update this story as soon as the map has been updated.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 24 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 5,445 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old female from Summers County, an 81-year old male from Mercer County, an 88-year old female from Mercer County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, an 81-year old male from Summers County, a 60-year old male from Mercer County, an 87-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 32-year old female from Ohio County, a 77-year old female from Mercer County, a 47-year old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Monroe County, a 61-year old female from Mercer County, a 69-year old female from Taylor County, a 75-year old male from Mineral County, a 57-year old male from Cabell County, an 86-year old male from Berkeley County, a 69-year old male from Cabell County, a 60-year old male from Berkeley County, a 63-year old male from Mercer County, a 69-year old female from Hampshire County, a 63-year old male from Mercer County, a 90-year old female from Upshur County, a 62-year old female from Mercer County, and an 89-year old female from Kanawha County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Jan. 10, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia currently has a total of 15,124 active cases.

A total of 815 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 224 people in the ICU and 133 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 19.86% and a current cumulative rate of 6.91%.

Health officials say 339,700 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 64.2% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 55.3%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (43), Berkeley (2,024), Boone (143), Braxton (76), Brooke (166), Cabell (920), Calhoun (34), Clay (70), Doddridge (18), Fayette (319), Gilmer (25), Grant (101), Greenbrier (245), Hampshire (212), Hancock (217), Hardy (149), Harrison (436), Jackson (75), Jefferson (963), Kanawha (1,639), Lewis (47), Lincoln (142), Logan (184), Marion (429), Marshall (216), Mason (108), McDowell (99), Mercer (388), Mineral (320), Mingo (107), Monongalia (1,117), Monroe (90), Morgan (216), Nicholas (112), Ohio (419), Pendleton (38), Pleasants (47), Pocahontas (23), Preston (263), Putnam (534), Raleigh (586), Randolph (177), Ritchie (44), Roane (72), Summers (61), Taylor (130), Tucker (19), Tyler (39), Upshur (101), Wayne (189), Webster (19), Wetzel (111), Wirt (20), Wood (666), Wyoming (116).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC) 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid) 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Boone County 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Braxton County 7:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Fayette County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Greenbrier County 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Hancock County 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Hancock County Health Department, 100 North Court Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Harrison County 10:30 AM – 2:00 PM, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 315 E.B. Saunders Way, Clarksburg, WV

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Marion County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Mercer County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Pikeview High School, 3566 Eads Mill Road, Princeton, WV. 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Bluefield High School, 535 West Cumberland Road, Bluefield, WV 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Montcalm High School, 710 Simmons Rive Road, Montcalm, WV

Mineral County 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Potomac State College, Church McKee Art Center, 101 Fort Avenue, Keyser, WV

Mingo County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 8 Firefighter Ave, Chattaroy, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)

Monongalia County 7:00 AM – 10:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Putnam County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square Shopping Center (parking lot), 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Ritchie County 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Tyler/Wetzel Counties 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, United Methodist Church, 130 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Upshur County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Wood County 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)



For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.