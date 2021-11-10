West Virginia reports 24 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 850 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 24 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 4,592 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 47-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 64-year old male from Preston County, a 79-year old male from Wayne County, a 66-year old male from Kanawha County, a 76-year old female from Monongalia County, a 79-year old female from Gilmer County, a 56-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, a 76-year old male from Mason County, a 39-year old female from Nicholas County, a 70-year old female from Cabell County, a 65-year old male from Monongalia County, a 90-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old female from Mineral County, a 57-year old male from Raleigh County, a 58-year old female from Boone County, a 67-year old male from Monongalia County, a 71-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 66-year old male from Monroe County, a 75-year old female from Marion County, a 50-year old female from Nicholas County, a 62-year old male from Logan County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 71-year old female from Lincoln County.

The state is also reporting 857 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring the state to a total of 279,694 cases since the pandemic with 6,994 Delta variant cases confirmed.

West Virginia currently has a total of 6,115 active cases.

A total of 544 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 190 people in the ICU and 94 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 6.68% and a current cumulative rate of 6.13%.

Health officials say 268,987 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 62.6% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 54.7%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Summers, Pocahontas, Pendleton, Tucker, Lewis, Gilmer, Doddridge, Wirt and Pleasants counties are in green. Counties in yellow include Mason, Logan, McDowell, Monroe, Barbour and Ritchie.

The map lists Ohio, Morgan, Greenbrier, Clay, Braxton, Calhoun, Tyler and Cabell as gold. Orange counties include Brooke, Marshall, Wetzel, Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Preston, Grant, Jefferson, Randolph, Webster, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, Mercer, Mingo, Wayne, Boone, Kanawha, Roane, Jackson and Wood counties.

The remaining 10 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Hancock, Taylor, Hardy, Hampshire, Mineral, Berkeley, Upshur, Nicholas, Lincoln and Putnam.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (61), Berkeley (416), Boone (101), Braxton (49), Brooke (64), Cabell (274), Calhoun (29), Clay (23), Doddridge (7), Fayette (146), Gilmer (11), Grant (73), Greenbrier (100), Hampshire (103), Hancock (107), Hardy (93), Harrison (246), Jackson (81), Jefferson (130), Kanawha (482), Lewis (62), Lincoln (165), Logan (84), Marion (266), Marshall (82), Mason (64), McDowell (58), Mercer (274), Mineral (106), Mingo (71), Monongalia (256), Monroe (29), Morgan (45), Nicholas (179), Ohio (113), Pendleton (9), Pleasants (8), Pocahontas (14), Preston (139), Putnam (256), Raleigh (243), Randolph (76), Ritchie (18), Roane (92), Summers (23), Taylor (106), Tucker (22), Tyler (19), Upshur (136), Wayne (96), Webster (48), Wetzel (58), Wirt (10), Wood (210), Wyoming (82).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC) 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Boone County 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Braxton County 7:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Calhoun County 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Calhoun Middle/High School parking lot, 50 Underwood Circle, Mt. Zion, WV

Doddridge County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Doddridge County Farmers Market Pavilion, Rt. 18 (beside old high school football field), West Union, WV

Greenbrier County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Mineral County 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 8 Firefighter Avenue, Chattaroy, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)

Monroe County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Nicholas County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Putnam County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square Shopping Center, parking lot, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Ritchie County 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Tyler/Wetzel Counties 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV

Upshur County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova, Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Wood County 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.