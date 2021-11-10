Coronavirus Updates
All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

West Virginia reports 24 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 850 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 24 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 4,592 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 47-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 64-year old male from Preston County, a 79-year old male from Wayne County, a 66-year old male from Kanawha County, a 76-year old female from Monongalia County, a 79-year old female from Gilmer County, a 56-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, a 76-year old male from Mason County, a 39-year old female from Nicholas County, a 70-year old female from Cabell County, a 65-year old male from Monongalia County, a 90-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old female from Mineral County, a 57-year old male from Raleigh County, a 58-year old female from Boone County, a 67-year old male from Monongalia County, a 71-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 66-year old male from Monroe County, a 75-year old female from Marion County, a 50-year old female from Nicholas County, a 62-year old male from Logan County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 71-year old female from Lincoln County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Nov. 10, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 857 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring the state to a total of 279,694 cases since the pandemic with 6,994 Delta variant cases confirmed.

West Virginia currently has a total of 6,115 active cases.

A total of 544 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 190 people in the ICU and 94 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 6.68% and a current cumulative rate of 6.13%.

Health officials say 268,987 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 62.6% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 54.7%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Summers, Pocahontas, Pendleton, Tucker, Lewis, Gilmer, Doddridge, Wirt and Pleasants counties are in green. Counties in yellow include Mason, Logan, McDowell, Monroe, Barbour and Ritchie.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Nov. 10, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The map lists Ohio, Morgan, Greenbrier, Clay, Braxton, Calhoun, Tyler and Cabell as gold. Orange counties include Brooke, Marshall, Wetzel, Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Preston, Grant, Jefferson, Randolph, Webster, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, Mercer, Mingo, Wayne, Boone, Kanawha, Roane, Jackson and Wood counties.

The remaining 10 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Hancock, Taylor, Hardy, Hampshire, Mineral, Berkeley, Upshur, Nicholas, Lincoln and Putnam.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (61), Berkeley (416), Boone (101), Braxton (49), Brooke (64), Cabell (274), Calhoun (29), Clay (23), Doddridge (7), Fayette (146), Gilmer (11), Grant (73), Greenbrier (100), Hampshire (103), Hancock (107), Hardy (93), Harrison (246), Jackson (81), Jefferson (130), Kanawha (482), Lewis (62), Lincoln (165), Logan (84), Marion (266), Marshall (82), Mason (64), McDowell (58), Mercer (274), Mineral (106), Mingo (71), Monongalia (256), Monroe (29), Morgan (45), Nicholas (179), Ohio (113), Pendleton (9), Pleasants (8), Pocahontas (14), Preston (139), Putnam (256), Raleigh (243), Randolph (76), Ritchie (18), Roane (92), Summers (23), Taylor (106), Tucker (22), Tyler (19), Upshur (136), Wayne (96), Webster (48), Wetzel (58), Wirt (10), Wood (210), Wyoming (82).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS