West Virginia reports 26 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 480 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 26 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 4,636 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 92-year old male from Boone County, a 32-year old male from Berkeley County, an 86-year old female from Preston County, a 67-year old male from Grant County, a 77-year old male from Putnam County, a 77-year old female from Wayne County, a 67-year old female from Barbour County, a 58-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Lewis County, a 53-year old male from Wayne County, a 94-year old male from Harrison County, a 40-year old male from Harrison County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, a 67-year old female from Cabell County, an 86-year old male from Putnam County, a 64-year old female from Jackson County, an 83-year old male from Morgan County, a 62-year old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Putnam County, a 65-year old male from Mercer County, an 84-year old female from Taylor County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, a 30-year old male from Kanawha County, a 63-year old male from Webster County, a 58-year old female from Cabell County, and a 47-year old male from Kanawha County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Nov. 15, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 486 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring the state to a total of 283,561 cases since the pandemic with 7,813 Delta variant cases confirmed.

West Virginia currently has a total of 6,436 active cases.

A total of 523 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 164 people in the ICU and 88 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 10.08% and a current cumulative rate of 6.15%.

Health officials say 272,489 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 63.6% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 51.9%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Pleasants, Doddridge, Gilmer, Tucker, Pocahontas and Summers counties are in green. Counties in yellow include Monroe, Lewis, Tyler, Ritchie, Wirt and Mason.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Nov. 15, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The map lists Greenbrier, McDowell, Logan, Kanawha, Roane, Calhoun and Cabell counties as gold. Orange counties include Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Taylor, Barbour, Randolph, Pendleton, Mineral, Morgan, Wood, Braxton, Clay, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, Mercer, Mingo and Wayne.

The remaining 12 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Jefferson, Berkeley, Hampshire, Hardy, Grant, Upshur, Webster, Nicholas, Boone, Lincoln, Putnam and Jackson.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (94), Berkeley (502), Boone (107), Braxton (60), Brooke (66), Cabell (251), Calhoun (31), Clay (33), Doddridge (9), Fayette (166), Gilmer (13), Grant (97), Greenbrier (97), Hampshire (119), Hancock (83), Hardy (85), Harrison (246), Jackson (77), Jefferson (173), Kanawha (481), Lewis (68), Lincoln (143), Logan (96), Marion (262), Marshall (112), Mason (64), McDowell (63), Mercer (270), Mineral (105), Mingo (82), Monongalia (234), Monroe (39), Morgan (47), Nicholas (182), Ohio (160), Pendleton (25), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (14), Preston (157), Putnam (263), Raleigh (252), Randolph (74), Ritchie (19), Roane (69), Summers (22), Taylor (107), Tucker (29), Tyler (18), Upshur (142), Wayne (103), Webster (49), Wetzel (64), Wirt (16), Wood (207), Wyoming (74).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC) 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Boone County 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Braxton County 7:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Fayette County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Greenbrier County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Mineral County 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Potomac State College, Church McKee Art Center, 101 Fort Avenue, Keyser, WV

Mingo County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Matewan Volunteer Fire Department, 306 McCoy Street, Matewan, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)

Monongalia County 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Putnam County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square Shopping Center, parking lot, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC) 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Ritchie County 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Tyler/Wetzel Counties 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Upshur County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova, Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Wood County 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)



For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.