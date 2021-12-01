West Virginia reports 27 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,150 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 27 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 4,895 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old female from Braxton County, a 92-year old female from Hardy County, a 77-year old male from Marion County, a 70-year old female from Mercer County, an 86-year old female from Lincoln County, a 92-year old female from Pleasants County, a 68-year old male from Preston County, an 83-year old female from Tyler County, a 56-year old female from Calhoun County, a 63-year old male from Clay County, a 46-year old male from Putnam County, an 87-year old female from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Nicholas County, a 96-year old female from Mineral County, an 82-year old male from Grant County, a 72-year old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Webster County, an 85-year old male from Mingo County, a 71-year old male from Ohio County, a 78-year old male from Nicholas County, a 64-year old male from Ohio County, a 79-year old female from Mingo County, a 27-year old female from Putnam County, a 64-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 67-year old male from Berkeley County, a 69-year old male from Jackson County, and an 86-year old female from Marion County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Dec. 1, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 1,155 new COVID-19 cases since the last update. The new cases bring the state to a total of 295,949 cases since the pandemic with 9,244 Delta variant cases confirmed.

West Virginia currently has a total of 6,267 active cases.

A total of 566 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 182 people in the ICU and 104 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 11.04% and a current cumulative rate of 6.22%.

Health officials say 284,787 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 62.4% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 52.5%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Dec. 1, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Tucker and Pendleton counties are in green. Counties in yellow include Mason, Pleasants, Tyler, Gilmer, Wyoming and Summers.

The map lists Hancock, Ritchie, Calhoun, Clay, Braxton and McDowell counties as gold. Orange counties include Brooke, Wetzel, Monongalia, Marion, Taylor, Barbour, Upshur, Lewis, Doddridge, Randolph, Hardy, Grant, Mineral, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Fayette, Kanawha, Putnam, Cabell, Jackson, Roane and Wirt.

The remaining 18 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Ohio, Marshall, Harrison, Preston, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson, Wood, Webster, Nicholas, Mercer, Raleigh, Boone, Logan, Mingo, Wayne and Lincoln.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (57), Berkeley (540), Boone (79), Braxton (35), Brooke (88), Cabell (289), Calhoun (34), Clay (23), Doddridge (31), Fayette (157), Gilmer (11), Grant (53), Greenbrier (72), Hampshire (98), Hancock (95), Hardy (61), Harrison (303), Jackson (66), Jefferson (262), Kanawha (401), Lewis (112), Lincoln (73), Logan (124), Marion (191), Marshall (109), Mason (59), McDowell (65), Mercer (283), Mineral (98), Mingo (123), Monongalia (203), Monroe (41), Morgan (79), Nicholas (170), Ohio (171), Pendleton (32), Pleasants (19), Pocahontas (23), Preston (131), Putnam (183), Raleigh (287), Randolph (60), Ritchie (21), Roane (46), Summers (30), Taylor (74), Tucker (8), Tyler (24), Upshur (84), Wayne (100), Webster (52), Wetzel (66), Wirt (26), Wood (301), Wyoming (44).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC) 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Boone County 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Braxton County 7:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Doddridge County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Doddridge County Farmers Market Pavilion, Rt. 18 (beside old high school football field), West Union, WV

Greenbrier County 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 46 Main Street, Cameron, WV

Mineral County 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 8 Firefighter Avenue, Chattaroy, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)

Monroe County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Nicholas County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Putnam County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square Shopping Center, parking lot, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Ritchie County 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Tyler/Wetzel Counties 11:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Upshur County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova, Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Wood County 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)



For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.