Coronavirus Updates
All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

West Virginia reports 27 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,150 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 27 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 4,895 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old female from Braxton County, a 92-year old female from Hardy County, a 77-year old male from Marion County, a 70-year old female from Mercer County, an 86-year old female from Lincoln County, a 92-year old female from Pleasants County, a 68-year old male from Preston County, an 83-year old female from Tyler County, a 56-year old female from Calhoun County, a 63-year old male from Clay County, a 46-year old male from Putnam County, an 87-year old female from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Nicholas County, a 96-year old female from Mineral County, an 82-year old male from Grant County, a 72-year old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Webster County, an 85-year old male from Mingo County, a 71-year old male from Ohio County, a 78-year old male from Nicholas County, a 64-year old male from Ohio County, a 79-year old female from Mingo County, a 27-year old female from Putnam County, a 64-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 67-year old male from Berkeley County, a 69-year old male from Jackson County, and an 86-year old female from Marion County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Dec. 1, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 1,155 new COVID-19 cases since the last update. The new cases bring the state to a total of 295,949 cases since the pandemic with 9,244 Delta variant cases confirmed.

West Virginia currently has a total of 6,267 active cases.

A total of 566 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 182 people in the ICU and 104 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 11.04% and a current cumulative rate of 6.22%.

Health officials say 284,787 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 62.4% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 52.5%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Dec. 1, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Tucker and Pendleton counties are in green. Counties in yellow include Mason, Pleasants, Tyler, Gilmer, Wyoming and Summers.

The map lists Hancock, Ritchie, Calhoun, Clay, Braxton and McDowell counties as gold. Orange counties include Brooke, Wetzel, Monongalia, Marion, Taylor, Barbour, Upshur, Lewis, Doddridge, Randolph, Hardy, Grant, Mineral, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Fayette, Kanawha, Putnam, Cabell, Jackson, Roane and Wirt.

The remaining 18 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Ohio, Marshall, Harrison, Preston, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson, Wood, Webster, Nicholas, Mercer, Raleigh, Boone, Logan, Mingo, Wayne and Lincoln.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (57), Berkeley (540), Boone (79), Braxton (35), Brooke (88), Cabell (289), Calhoun (34), Clay (23), Doddridge (31), Fayette (157), Gilmer (11), Grant (53), Greenbrier (72), Hampshire (98), Hancock (95), Hardy (61), Harrison (303), Jackson (66), Jefferson (262), Kanawha (401), Lewis (112), Lincoln (73), Logan (124), Marion (191), Marshall (109), Mason (59), McDowell (65), Mercer (283), Mineral (98), Mingo (123), Monongalia (203), Monroe (41), Morgan (79), Nicholas (170), Ohio (171), Pendleton (32), Pleasants (19), Pocahontas (23), Preston (131), Putnam (183), Raleigh (287), Randolph (60), Ritchie (21), Roane (46), Summers (30), Taylor (74), Tucker (8), Tyler (24), Upshur (84), Wayne (100), Webster (52), Wetzel (66), Wirt (26), Wood (301), Wyoming (44).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS