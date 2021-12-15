West Virginia reports 28 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,260 new cases

All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 28 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 5,142 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 89-year old female from Cabell County, a 61-year old female from Cabell County, a 67-year old female from Jackson County, a 64-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 79-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 83-year old male from Monongalia County, a 91-year old male from Mineral County, a 77-year old male from Monongalia County, a 61-year old female from Raleigh County, a 36-year old male from Mineral County, a 72-year old male from Marshall County, a 59-year old male from Mason County, an 83-year old male from Berkeley County, a 78-year old female from Jefferson County, a 77-year old female from Raleigh County, a 77-year old male from Harrison County, a 61-year old female from Harrison County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Jackson County, a 52-year old male from Brooke County, a 57-year old male from Cabell County, a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, a 56-year old male from Taylor County, a 69-year old female from Marion County, a 45-year old male from Raleigh County, a 59-year old male from Harrison County, a 56-year old male from Marion County, and a 74-year old male from Nicholas County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Dec. 15, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia currently has a total of 8,304 active cases.

A total of 643 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 209 people in the ICU and 121 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 7.45% and a current cumulative rate of 6.33%.

Health officials say 296,799 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 63.9% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 53.5%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Dec. 15, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Lewis, Gilmer and Tucker counties are in green. Counties in yellow include Tyler, Pleasants and Pocahontas.

The map lists Wetzel, Barbour, Upshur, Pendleton and Monroe counties as gold. Orange counties include Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Hampshire, Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, Doddridge, Ritchie, Wood, Wirt, Calhoun, Roane, Braxton, Clay, Kanawha, Fayette, Greenbrier, Summers, Mason, Jackson, Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, McDowell and Wyoming.

The remaining 13 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Marion, Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Mineral, Grant, Hardy, Webster, Nicholas, Putnam, Boone, Raleigh adn Mercer.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (59), Berkeley (1,017), Boone (93), Braxton (63), Brooke (89), Cabell (367), Calhoun (59), Clay (50), Doddridge (33), Fayette (278), Gilmer (15), Grant (96), Greenbrier (136), Hampshire (68), Hancock (127), Hardy (78), Harrison (338), Jackson (55), Jefferson (439), Kanawha (572), Lewis (78),  Lincoln (89), Logan (137), Marion (260), Marshall (106), Mason (107), McDowell (85), Mercer (385), Mineral (109), Mingo (113), Monongalia (276), Monroe (66), Morgan (106), Nicholas (187), Ohio (206), Pendleton (21), Pleasants (22), Pocahontas (17), Preston (106), Putnam (266), Raleigh (416), Randolph (83), Ritchie (41), Roane (76), Summers (51), Taylor (92), Tucker (8), Tyler (20), Upshur (81), Wayne (139), Webster (48), Wetzel (46), Wirt (25), Wood (328), Wyoming (76).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

