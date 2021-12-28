West Virginia reports 28 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,050 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 28 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 5,288 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 63-year old male from Cabell County, a 73-year old female from Wayne County, a 53-year old male from Harrison County, an 85-year old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year old female from Raleigh County, a 52-year old male from Cabell County, a 71-year old male from Fayette County, a 62-year old male from Webster County, a 75-year old female from Berkeley County, a 61-year old male from Cabell County, and a 78-year old male from Ohio County.
 
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 38-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Mineral County, a 68-year old male from Wetzel County, an 86-year old female from Monroe County, a 42-year old male from Logan County, a 70-year old male from Wood County, a 70-year old male from Braxton County, a 55-year old female from Mingo County, a 64-year old male from Lewis County, an 82-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 73-year old male from Mason County, a 75-year old male from Lincoln County, a 96-year old male from Mercer County, a 78-year old male from Randolph County, a 60-year old female from Fayette County, a 50-year old female from Fayette County, and a 54-year old male from Marion County. These deaths range from October through December 2021.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Dec. 28, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia currently has a total of 8,604 active cases.

A total of 593 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 181 people in the ICU and 103 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 14.19% and a current cumulative rate of 6.43%.

Health officials say 309,646 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 64.7% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 54%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Dec. 28, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Pendleton, Tucker, Lewis, Calhoun and Pleasants counties are in green. Counties in yellow include Doddridge, Ritchie, Gilmer, Pocahontas and Summers.

The map lists Mason, Wirt, Clay and Grant counties as gold. Orange counties include Hancock, Brooke, Wetzel, Tyler, Harrison, Preston, Barbour, Upshur, Randolph, Webster, Braxton, Roane, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Monroe and Hardy.

The remaining 23 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Ohio, Marshall, Monongalia, Marion, Taylor, Mineral, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson, Wood, Jackson, Putnam, Cabell, Wayne, Mingo, Wyoming, Raleigh, Mercer, Boone, Fayette, Greenbrier and Nicholas.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (61), Berkeley (1,233), Boone (92), Braxton (74), Brooke (85), Cabell (416), Calhoun (25), Clay (33), Doddridge (20), Fayette (223), Gilmer (42), Grant (50), Greenbrier (200), Hampshire (73), Hancock (92), Hardy (69), Harrison (309), Jackson (84), Jefferson (564), Kanawha (585), Lewis (57), Lincoln (72), Logan (140), Marion (239), Marshall (130), Mason (95), McDowell (99), Mercer (427), Mineral (103), Mingo (98), Monongalia (335), Monroe (106), Morgan (141), Nicholas (145), Ohio (217), Pendleton (13), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (17), Preston (109), Putnam (284), Raleigh (377), Randolph (111), Ritchie (23), Roane (52), Summers (67), Taylor (97), Tucker (8), Tyler (24), Upshur (68), Wayne (153), Webster (26), Wetzel (61), Wirt (20), Wood (232), Wyoming (108).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS