West Virginia reports 28 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,050 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 28 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 5,288 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 63-year old male from Cabell County, a 73-year old female from Wayne County, a 53-year old male from Harrison County, an 85-year old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year old female from Raleigh County, a 52-year old male from Cabell County, a 71-year old male from Fayette County, a 62-year old male from Webster County, a 75-year old female from Berkeley County, a 61-year old male from Cabell County, and a 78-year old male from Ohio County.



Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 38-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Mineral County, a 68-year old male from Wetzel County, an 86-year old female from Monroe County, a 42-year old male from Logan County, a 70-year old male from Wood County, a 70-year old male from Braxton County, a 55-year old female from Mingo County, a 64-year old male from Lewis County, an 82-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 73-year old male from Mason County, a 75-year old male from Lincoln County, a 96-year old male from Mercer County, a 78-year old male from Randolph County, a 60-year old female from Fayette County, a 50-year old female from Fayette County, and a 54-year old male from Marion County. These deaths range from October through December 2021.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Dec. 28, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia currently has a total of 8,604 active cases.

A total of 593 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 181 people in the ICU and 103 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 14.19% and a current cumulative rate of 6.43%.

Health officials say 309,646 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 64.7% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 54%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Dec. 28, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Pendleton, Tucker, Lewis, Calhoun and Pleasants counties are in green. Counties in yellow include Doddridge, Ritchie, Gilmer, Pocahontas and Summers.

The map lists Mason, Wirt, Clay and Grant counties as gold. Orange counties include Hancock, Brooke, Wetzel, Tyler, Harrison, Preston, Barbour, Upshur, Randolph, Webster, Braxton, Roane, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Monroe and Hardy.

The remaining 23 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Ohio, Marshall, Monongalia, Marion, Taylor, Mineral, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson, Wood, Jackson, Putnam, Cabell, Wayne, Mingo, Wyoming, Raleigh, Mercer, Boone, Fayette, Greenbrier and Nicholas.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (61), Berkeley (1,233), Boone (92), Braxton (74), Brooke (85), Cabell (416), Calhoun (25), Clay (33), Doddridge (20), Fayette (223), Gilmer (42), Grant (50), Greenbrier (200), Hampshire (73), Hancock (92), Hardy (69), Harrison (309), Jackson (84), Jefferson (564), Kanawha (585), Lewis (57), Lincoln (72), Logan (140), Marion (239), Marshall (130), Mason (95), McDowell (99), Mercer (427), Mineral (103), Mingo (98), Monongalia (335), Monroe (106), Morgan (141), Nicholas (145), Ohio (217), Pendleton (13), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (17), Preston (109), Putnam (284), Raleigh (377), Randolph (111), Ritchie (23), Roane (52), Summers (67), Taylor (97), Tucker (8), Tyler (24), Upshur (68), Wayne (153), Webster (26), Wetzel (61), Wirt (20), Wood (232), Wyoming (108).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC) 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid) 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Martinsburg South Middle School, 150 Bulldog Boulevard, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Van Elementary School, 338 Van High School Road, Van, WV 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ramage Elementary School, 15908 Spruce River Road, Danville, WV

Braxton County 7:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Brooke County 1:00 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Cabell County 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Clay County 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 451 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Ruby Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV

Greenbrier County 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC) 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Frankford Elementary School, 21692 Seneca Trail North, Frankford, WV

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Hancock County 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hancock County Health Department, 100 North Court Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Hardy County 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North High Street, Moorefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lewis County 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Robert L. Bland Middle School, 358 Court Avenue, Weston, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Board Office (parking lot), 1516 Mary Lou Retton Drive, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/) 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Benwood City Building, 430 Main Street, Benwood, WV

Mercer County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Chuck Mathena Center (parking lot), 2 Stafford Drive, Princeton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Bluefield High School, 535 West Cumberland Road, Bluefield, WV

Mineral County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Frankfort High School, 393 Falcon Way, Ridgeley, WV

Mingo County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC) 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid) 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Tug Valley High School, 50 Panther Avenue, Williamson, WV

Monroe County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Nicholas County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Preston County 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State Street, Terra Alta, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Upshur County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wood County 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)

Wyoming County 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV



For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.