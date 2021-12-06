Coronavirus Updates
West Virginia reports 28 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 680 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 28 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 4,990 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 92-year old female from Calhoun County, a 46-year old male from Mingo County, an 81-year old female from Grant County, a 68-year old female from Wirt County, a 67-year old female from Nicholas County, an 89-year old female from Monongalia County, an 82-year old male from Mineral County, a 67-year old female from Hardy County, a 77-year old female from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Marion County, a 64-year old male from Mineral County, a 70-year old male from Wetzel County, a 75-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Putnam County, an 84-year old male from Hancock County, a 78-year old male from Wood County, a 90-year old female from Marion County, a 66-year old male from Brooke County, an 83-year old male from Grant County, a 71-year old male from Summers County, a 69-year old male from Wetzel County, a 61-year old male from Hampshire County, a 48-year old male from Mingo County, an 87-year old male from Mercer County, a 76-year old male from Fayette County, a 72-year old male from Marshall County, a 57-year old male from Braxton County, and a 56-year old female from Kanawha County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Dec. 6, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 689 new COVID-19 cases since the last update. The new cases bring the state to a total of 301,349 cases since the pandemic with 9,255 Delta variant cases confirmed.

West Virginia currently has a total of 8,031 active cases.

A total of 563 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 198 people in the ICU and 100 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 11.71% and a current cumulative rate of 6.27%.

Health officials say 288,328 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 63.1% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 53%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Dec. 6, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, there are no counties are in green. Counties in yellow include Doddridge, Barbour, Tucker, Pocahontas and Summers.

The map lists Preston, Pendleton, Upshur, Tyler and Calhoun counties as gold. Orange counties include Hancock, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, Lewis, Gilmer, Braxton, Clay, Kanawha, Putnam, Mason, Cabell, Lincoln, Boone, Wyoming, McDowell, Monroe, Greenbrier, Fayette, Randolph, Hardy and Pleasants.

The remaining 23 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Marion, Grant, Mineral, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson, Webster, Nicholas, Mercer, Raleigh, Logan, Mingo, Wayne, Roane, Jackson, Wood, Wirt and Ritchie.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (58), Berkeley (719), Boone (79), Braxton (51), Brooke (112), Cabell (333), Calhoun (32), Clay (35), Doddridge (19), Fayette (235), Gilmer (21), Grant (77), Greenbrier (100), Hampshire (98), Hancock (135), Hardy (66), Harrison (308), Jackson (90), Jefferson (352), Kanawha (575), Lewis (136), Lincoln (68), Logan (148), Marion (254), Marshall (123), Mason (98), McDowell (108), Mercer (380), Mineral (146), Mingo (143), Monongalia (300), Monroe (68), Morgan (119), Nicholas (201), Ohio (214), Pendleton (34), Pleasants (36), Pocahontas (14), Preston (125), Putnam (223), Raleigh (334), Randolph (93), Ritchie (42), Roane (67), Summers (31), Taylor (84), Tucker (20), Tyler (30), Upshur (93), Wayne (145), Webster (33), Wetzel (94), Wirt (32), Wood (415), Wyoming (85).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

