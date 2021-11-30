West Virginia reports 31 new COVID-19 deaths, 780 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 31 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 4,868 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old female from Putnam County, a 54-year old male from Wayne County, a 77-year old male from Mason County, a 53-year old female from Harrison County, a 72-year old female from Boone County, a 70-year old female from Harrison County, an 83-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old male from Fayette County, a 70-year old female from Harrison County, a 71-year old male from Raleigh County, a 104-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year old male from Marion County, a 61-year old female from Putnam County, a 67-year old male from Pocahontas County, a 93-year old female from Pocahontas County, an 83-year old female from Logan County, an 84-year old male from Nicholas County, an 80-year old female from Webster County, an 81-year old male from Preston County, a 72-year old male from Hancock County, an 82-year old male from Marion County, a 72-year old female from Nicholas County, a 63-year old male from Mineral County, a 58-year old male from Cabell County, a 76-year old male from Jackson County, a 76-year old female from Marion County, a 77-year old male from Hardy County, a 95-year old male from Berkeley County, a 79-year old female from Harrison County, and a 47-year old female from Wirt County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Nov. 30, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 780 new COVID-19 cases since the last update. The new cases bring the state to a total of 294,794 cases since the pandemic with 7,813 Delta variant cases confirmed.

West Virginia currently has a total of 5,800 active cases.

A total of 566 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 182 people in the ICU and 104 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 11.04% and a current cumulative rate of 6.22%.

Health officials say 284,125 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 62.4% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 52.5%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Nov. 30, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Gilmer, Tucker and Pendleton counties are in green. Counties in yellow include Pleasants, Ritchie, Calhoun, Mason, Wyoming and Summers.

The map lists Hancock, Tyler, Lewis, Barbour, Pocahontas and Clay counties as gold. Orange counties include Brooke, Wetzel, Doddridge, Marion, Monongalia, Taylor, Preston, Upshur, Randolph, Grant, Hardy, Wirt, Roane, Kanawha, Jackson, Putnam, Cabell, Wayne, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe and Greenbrier.

The remaining 17 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Ohio, Marshall, Mineral, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson, Harrison, Wood, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas and Webster.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (45), Berkeley (521), Boone (78), Braxton (34), Brooke (73), Cabell (265), Calhoun (27), Clay (21), Doddridge (29), Fayette (177), Gilmer (10), Grant (50), Greenbrier (70), Hampshire (91), Hancock (97), Hardy (61), Harrison (267), Jackson (61), Jefferson (229), Kanawha (380), Lewis (86), Lincoln (61), Logan (95), Marion (174), Marshall (115), Mason (62), McDowell (59), Mercer (277), Mineral (95), Mingo (109), Monongalia (177), Monroe (42), Morgan (81), Nicholas (156), Ohio (180), Pendleton (30), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (16), Preston (107), Putnam (176), Raleigh (253), Randolph (55), Ritchie (13), Roane (41), Summers (29), Taylor (63), Tucker (5), Tyler (27), Upshur (84), Wayne (94), Webster (43), Wetzel (54), Wirt (23), Wood (272), Wyoming (39).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC) 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid) 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Braxton County 7:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Brooke County 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 1:00 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Cabell County 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Clay County 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 451 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Ruby Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV

Greenbrier County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Hardy County 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North High Street, Moorefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Mingo County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC) 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Monongalia County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV (optional registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Nicholas County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL) 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Richwood City Hall parking lot, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Preston County 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State Street, Terra Alta, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Taylor County 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Upshur County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wood County 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)

Wyoming County 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV



For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.