December 25 2021

West Virginia reports 31 new COVID-19 deaths, 780 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 31 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 4,868 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old female from Putnam County, a 54-year old male from Wayne County, a 77-year old male from Mason County, a 53-year old female from Harrison County, a 72-year old female from Boone County, a 70-year old female from Harrison County, an 83-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old male from Fayette County, a 70-year old female from Harrison County, a 71-year old male from Raleigh County, a 104-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year old male from Marion County, a 61-year old female from Putnam County, a 67-year old male from Pocahontas County, a 93-year old female from Pocahontas County, an 83-year old female from Logan County, an 84-year old male from Nicholas County, an 80-year old female from Webster County, an 81-year old male from Preston County, a 72-year old male from Hancock County, an 82-year old male from Marion County, a 72-year old female from Nicholas County, a 63-year old male from Mineral County, a 58-year old male from Cabell County, a 76-year old male from Jackson County, a 76-year old female from Marion County, a 77-year old male from Hardy County, a 95-year old male from Berkeley County, a 79-year old female from Harrison County, and a 47-year old female from Wirt County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Nov. 30, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 780 new COVID-19 cases since the last update. The new cases bring the state to a total of 294,794 cases since the pandemic with 7,813 Delta variant cases confirmed.

West Virginia currently has a total of 5,800 active cases.

A total of 566 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 182 people in the ICU and 104 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 11.04% and a current cumulative rate of 6.22%.

Health officials say 284,125 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 62.4% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 52.5%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Nov. 30, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Gilmer, Tucker and Pendleton counties are in green. Counties in yellow include Pleasants, Ritchie, Calhoun, Mason, Wyoming and Summers.

The map lists Hancock, Tyler, Lewis, Barbour, Pocahontas and Clay counties as gold. Orange counties include Brooke, Wetzel, Doddridge, Marion, Monongalia, Taylor, Preston, Upshur, Randolph, Grant, Hardy, Wirt, Roane, Kanawha, Jackson, Putnam, Cabell, Wayne, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe and Greenbrier.

The remaining 17 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Ohio, Marshall, Mineral, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson, Harrison, Wood, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas and Webster.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (45), Berkeley (521), Boone (78), Braxton (34), Brooke (73), Cabell (265), Calhoun (27), Clay (21), Doddridge (29), Fayette (177), Gilmer (10), Grant (50), Greenbrier (70), Hampshire (91), Hancock (97), Hardy (61), Harrison (267), Jackson (61), Jefferson (229), Kanawha (380), Lewis (86), Lincoln (61), Logan (95), Marion (174), Marshall (115), Mason (62), McDowell (59), Mercer (277), Mineral (95), Mingo (109), Monongalia (177), Monroe (42), Morgan (81), Nicholas (156), Ohio (180), Pendleton (30), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (16), Preston (107), Putnam (176), Raleigh (253), Randolph (55), Ritchie (13), Roane (41), Summers (29), Taylor (63), Tucker (5), Tyler (27), Upshur (84), Wayne (94), Webster (43), Wetzel (54), Wirt (23), Wood (272), Wyoming (39).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.  

