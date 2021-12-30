West Virginia reports 31 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 2,640 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 31 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 5,336 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 62-year old male from Jackson County, a 67-year old female from Putnam County, a 73-year old male from Berkeley County, an 80-year old male from Raleigh County, an 89-year old male from Mercer County, a 90-year old male from Raleigh County, a 22-year old male from Lincoln County, a 68-year old male from Raleigh County, a 65-year old male from Berkeley County, a 67-year old male from Mercer County, an 85-year old female from Berkeley County, a 53-year old female from Berkeley County, a 61-year old male from Raleigh County, a 63-year old male from Summers County, a 61-year old female from Raleigh County, a 60-year old male from Mercer County, a 60-year old male from Mason County, a 66-year old female from Mineral County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, a 50-year old male from Mercer County, an 84-year old male from Hampshire County, a 57-year old female from Berkeley County, a 55-year old male from Mineral County, a 53-year old male from Hampshire County, a 59-year old female from Mason County, a 77-year old female from Mercer County, an 83-year old male from Mason County, and a 68-year old female from Taylor County.
 
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 42-year old female from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Wood County, and an 82-year old female from Wirt County. These deaths occurred in December 2021.  

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Dec. 30, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia currently has a total of 11,017 active cases.

A total of 634 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 190 people in the ICU and 105 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 13.77% and a current cumulative rate of 6.48%.

Health officials say 311,809 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 64.9% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 54.1%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Dec. 30, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Pendleton, Tucker, Lewis and Calhoun counties are in green. Pleasants county is the only county in yellow.

The map lists Doddridge, Pocahontas, Clay, Mason and Summers counties as gold. Orange counties include Hancock, Taylor, Grant, Randolph, Upshur, Braxton, Gilmer, Ritchie, Tyler, Wirt, Roane, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell and Monroe.

The remaining 30 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Barbour, Preston, Hardy, Hampshire, Mineral, Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson, Wood, Jackson, Putnam, Cabell, Wayne, Mingo, Kanawha, Boone, Wyoming, Mercer, Raleigh, Fayette, Greenbrier, Nicholas and Webster.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (94), Berkeley (1,550), Boone (94), Braxton (83), Brooke (92), Cabell (635), Calhoun (23), Clay (26), Doddridge (22), Fayette (259), Gilmer (50), Grant (57), Greenbrier (216), Hampshire (100), Hancock (126), Hardy (107), Harrison (406), Jackson (103), Jefferson (721), Kanawha (853), Lewis (66), Lincoln (89), Logan (167), Marion (305), Marshall (144), Mason (96), McDowell (109), Mercer (442), Mineral (177), Mingo (175), Monongalia (554), Monroe (96), Morgan (152), Nicholas (172), Ohio (278), Pendleton (19), Pleasants (26), Pocahontas (25), Preston (180), Putnam (367), Raleigh (436), Randolph (115), Ritchie (29), Roane (53), Summers (75), Taylor (110), Tucker (7), Tyler (31), Upshur (95), Wayne (195), Webster (32), Wetzel (85), Wirt (25), Wood (316), Wyoming (157).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing will also be available on Friday, December 31, 2021 and Saturday, January 1 and Sunday, January 2, 2022 in the following counties:

Dec. 31, 2021

Jan. 1, 2022

Jan. 2, 2022

  • Cabell County
  • Fayette County
    • 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Midland Trail High School, 26719 Midland Trail, Hico, WV
    • 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Valley PK-8, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV
    • 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Oak Hill High School, 350 Oyler Avenue, Oak, Hill, WV
    • 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Ruby Lane, Mount Hope, WV
  • Grant County
    • 9:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Union Education Complex, 52 Tiger Drive, Mount Storm, WV
  • Mineral County
    • 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Keyser High School, 1 Tornado Way, Keyser, WV
  • Ohio County

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

