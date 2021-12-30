West Virginia reports 31 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 2,640 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 31 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 5,336 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 62-year old male from Jackson County, a 67-year old female from Putnam County, a 73-year old male from Berkeley County, an 80-year old male from Raleigh County, an 89-year old male from Mercer County, a 90-year old male from Raleigh County, a 22-year old male from Lincoln County, a 68-year old male from Raleigh County, a 65-year old male from Berkeley County, a 67-year old male from Mercer County, an 85-year old female from Berkeley County, a 53-year old female from Berkeley County, a 61-year old male from Raleigh County, a 63-year old male from Summers County, a 61-year old female from Raleigh County, a 60-year old male from Mercer County, a 60-year old male from Mason County, a 66-year old female from Mineral County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, a 50-year old male from Mercer County, an 84-year old male from Hampshire County, a 57-year old female from Berkeley County, a 55-year old male from Mineral County, a 53-year old male from Hampshire County, a 59-year old female from Mason County, a 77-year old female from Mercer County, an 83-year old male from Mason County, and a 68-year old female from Taylor County.



Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 42-year old female from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Wood County, and an 82-year old female from Wirt County. These deaths occurred in December 2021.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Dec. 30, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia currently has a total of 11,017 active cases.

A total of 634 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 190 people in the ICU and 105 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 13.77% and a current cumulative rate of 6.48%.

Health officials say 311,809 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 64.9% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 54.1%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Dec. 30, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Pendleton, Tucker, Lewis and Calhoun counties are in green. Pleasants county is the only county in yellow.

The map lists Doddridge, Pocahontas, Clay, Mason and Summers counties as gold. Orange counties include Hancock, Taylor, Grant, Randolph, Upshur, Braxton, Gilmer, Ritchie, Tyler, Wirt, Roane, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell and Monroe.

The remaining 30 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Barbour, Preston, Hardy, Hampshire, Mineral, Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson, Wood, Jackson, Putnam, Cabell, Wayne, Mingo, Kanawha, Boone, Wyoming, Mercer, Raleigh, Fayette, Greenbrier, Nicholas and Webster.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (94), Berkeley (1,550), Boone (94), Braxton (83), Brooke (92), Cabell (635), Calhoun (23), Clay (26), Doddridge (22), Fayette (259), Gilmer (50), Grant (57), Greenbrier (216), Hampshire (100), Hancock (126), Hardy (107), Harrison (406), Jackson (103), Jefferson (721), Kanawha (853), Lewis (66), Lincoln (89), Logan (167), Marion (305), Marshall (144), Mason (96), McDowell (109), Mercer (442), Mineral (177), Mingo (175), Monongalia (554), Monroe (96), Morgan (152), Nicholas (172), Ohio (278), Pendleton (19), Pleasants (26), Pocahontas (25), Preston (180), Putnam (367), Raleigh (436), Randolph (115), Ritchie (29), Roane (53), Summers (75), Taylor (110), Tucker (7), Tyler (31), Upshur (95), Wayne (195), Webster (32), Wetzel (85), Wirt (25), Wood (316), Wyoming (157).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC) 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid) 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Martinsburg South Middle School, 150 Bulldog Boulevard, Martinsburg, WV 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Boone County 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Scott High School, #1 Skyhawk Place, Madison, WV

Braxton County 7:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton) 7:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Braxton County High School, 200 Jerry Burton Drive, Sutton, WV

Cabell County 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Greenbrier County 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC) 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lewisburg Elementary, 492 Washington Street, Lewisburg, WV

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Hancock County 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Hancock County Health Department, 100 North Court Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/) 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, The Harv at the Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort, 1420 Mountaineer Circle, New Cumberland, WV 26047 (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Marion County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Mercer County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Princeton High School, 1321 Stafford Drive, Princeton, WV

Mingo County 9:00 AM – 2:30 PM, Gilbert City Hall, 5 Wharncliffe Avenue, Gilbert, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC) 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Burch Pre-K-8 School, 275 Bulldog Boulevard, Delbarton, WV

Monroe County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC) 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, James Monroe High School, 142 James Monroe Drive, Lindside, WV

Nicholas County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Preston County 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Preston High School, 400 Knight Drive, Kingwood, WV

Raleigh County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Roane County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Spencer Middle School, 102 Chapman Avenue, Spencer, WV

Summers County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Summers County High School, 37 Bobcat Drive, Hinton, WV

Upshur County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wood County 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1) 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln Facility, 3010 Murdoch Avenue, Parkersburg, WV



Free pop-up COVID-19 testing will also be available on Friday, December 31, 2021 and Saturday, January 1 and Sunday, January 2, 2022 in the following counties:

Dec. 31, 2021

Barbour County 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)

Boone County 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Brookview Elementary School, #1 Learning Way, Foster, WV

Braxton County 7:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Clay County 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Clay County High School, 1 Panther Drive, Clay, WV

Grant County 9:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Greenbrier County 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Logan County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, The Island, 1 Wildcat Way, Logan, WV

Monroe County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Nicholas County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Preston County 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Bruceton School, 70 Morgantown, Street, Bruceton Mills, WV

Raleigh County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Upshur County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wood County 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)



Jan. 1, 2022

Cabell County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Doddridge County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Marion County 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV



Jan. 2, 2022

Cabell County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Fayette County 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Midland Trail High School, 26719 Midland Trail, Hico, WV 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Valley PK-8, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Oak Hill High School, 350 Oyler Avenue, Oak, Hill, WV 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Ruby Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County 9:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Union Education Complex, 52 Tiger Drive, Mount Storm, WV

Mineral County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Keyser High School, 1 Tornado Way, Keyser, WV

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)



For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.