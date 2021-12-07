West Virginia reports 31 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 770 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 31 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 5,021 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 62-year old female from Lincoln County, a 64-year old male from Hampshire County, a 58-year old female from Cabell County, a 68-year old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year old female from Putnam County, an 87-year old female from Jefferson County, a 46-year old male from Taylor County, and a 44-year old male from Hardy County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 21-year old male from Lewis County, a 56-year old female from Randolph County, a 75-year old male from Roane County, a 62-year old male from Mercer County, a 74-year old male from Marshall County, a 67-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 74-year old male from Clay County, a 55-year old male from Taylor County, a 93-year old male from Calhoun County, a 71-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Fayette County, a 70-year old female from Kanawha County, a 48-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old male from Wetzel County, a 56-year old female from Marion County, a 61-year old male from Marion County, a 73-year old male from Wyoming County, an 84-year old female from Fayette County, a 69-year old female from Roane County, an 86-year old male from Mingo County, a 61-year old male from Wood County, a 73-year old male from Braxton County, and a 75-year old female from Grant County. These deaths range from October through November 2021.

The state is also reporting 771 new COVID-19 cases since the last update. The new cases bring the state to a total of 302,120 cases since the pandemic with 9,255 Delta variant cases confirmed.

West Virginia currently has a total of 8,249 active cases.

A total of 585 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 201 people in the ICU and 103 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 11.12% and a current cumulative rate of 6.28%.

Health officials say 288,850 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 63.2% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 53%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Pocahontas county is in green. Counties in yellow include Doddridge, Barbour, Tucker, and Summers.

The map lists Pendleton, Randolph and Gilmer counties as gold. Orange counties include Hancock, Monongalia, Preston, Taylor, Harrison, Lewis, Upshur, Hardy, Braxton, Clay, Calhoun, Tyler, Kanawha, Putnam, Mason, Cabell, Lincoln, Boone, Wyoming, McDowell, Monroe and Greenbrier.

The remaining 25 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Marion, Grant, Mineral, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson, Webster, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Mercer, Logan, Mingo, Wayne, Roane, Jackson, Wood, Wirt, Ritchie and Pleasants.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (58), Berkeley (763), Boone (83), Braxton (47), Brooke (115), Cabell (359), Calhoun (36), Clay (32), Doddridge (18), Fayette (237), Gilmer (17), Grant (83), Greenbrier (102), Hampshire (109), Hancock (132), Hardy (66), Harrison (318), Jackson (82), Jefferson (372), Kanawha (573), Lewis (142), Lincoln (68), Logan (148), Marion (267), Marshall (123), Mason (92), McDowell (108), Mercer (399), Mineral (147), Mingo (154), Monongalia (303), Monroe (60), Morgan (110), Nicholas (220), Ohio (248), Pendleton (33), Pleasants (37), Pocahontas (12), Preston (129), Putnam (232), Raleigh (354), Randolph (94), Ritchie (44), Roane (69), Summers (34), Taylor (82), Tucker (20), Tyler (31), Upshur (92), Wayne (166), Webster (40), Wetzel (94), Wirt (27), Wood (379), Wyoming (89).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC) 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid) 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Braxton County 7:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Brooke County 1:00 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Cabell County 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Clay County 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 451 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Ruby Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Greenbrier County 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Hancock County 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hancock County Health Department, 100 North Court Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Hardy County 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North High Street, Moorefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Mingo County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC) 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Monongalia County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Nicholas County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Preston County 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State Street, Terra Alta, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Taylor County 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Upshur County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wood County 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1) 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV

Wyoming County 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV



For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.