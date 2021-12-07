Coronavirus Updates
All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

West Virginia reports 31 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 770 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 31 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 5,021 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 62-year old female from Lincoln County, a 64-year old male from Hampshire County, a 58-year old female from Cabell County, a 68-year old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year old female from Putnam County, an 87-year old female from Jefferson County, a 46-year old male from Taylor County, and a 44-year old male from Hardy County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 21-year old male from Lewis County, a 56-year old female from Randolph County, a 75-year old male from Roane County, a 62-year old male from Mercer County, a 74-year old male from Marshall County, a 67-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 74-year old male from Clay County, a 55-year old male from Taylor County, a 93-year old male from Calhoun County, a 71-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Fayette County, a 70-year old female from Kanawha County, a 48-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old male from Wetzel County, a 56-year old female from Marion County, a 61-year old male from Marion County, a 73-year old male from Wyoming County, an 84-year old female from Fayette County, a 69-year old female from Roane County, an 86-year old male from Mingo County, a 61-year old male from Wood County, a 73-year old male from Braxton County, and a 75-year old female from Grant County. These deaths range from October through November 2021.  

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Dec. 7, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 771 new COVID-19 cases since the last update. The new cases bring the state to a total of 302,120 cases since the pandemic with 9,255 Delta variant cases confirmed.

West Virginia currently has a total of 8,249 active cases.

A total of 585 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 201 people in the ICU and 103 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 11.12% and a current cumulative rate of 6.28%.

Health officials say 288,850 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 63.2% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 53%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Dec. 7, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Pocahontas county is in green. Counties in yellow include Doddridge, Barbour, Tucker, and Summers.

The map lists Pendleton, Randolph and Gilmer counties as gold. Orange counties include Hancock, Monongalia, Preston, Taylor, Harrison, Lewis, Upshur, Hardy, Braxton, Clay, Calhoun, Tyler, Kanawha, Putnam, Mason, Cabell, Lincoln, Boone, Wyoming, McDowell, Monroe and Greenbrier.

The remaining 25 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Marion, Grant, Mineral, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson, Webster, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Mercer, Logan, Mingo, Wayne, Roane, Jackson, Wood, Wirt, Ritchie and Pleasants.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (58), Berkeley (763), Boone (83), Braxton (47), Brooke (115), Cabell (359), Calhoun (36), Clay (32), Doddridge (18), Fayette (237), Gilmer (17), Grant (83), Greenbrier (102), Hampshire (109), Hancock (132), Hardy (66), Harrison (318), Jackson (82), Jefferson (372), Kanawha (573), Lewis (142), Lincoln (68), Logan (148), Marion (267), Marshall (123), Mason (92), McDowell (108), Mercer (399), Mineral (147), Mingo (154), Monongalia (303), Monroe (60), Morgan (110), Nicholas (220), Ohio (248), Pendleton (33), Pleasants (37), Pocahontas (12), Preston (129), Putnam (232), Raleigh (354), Randolph (94), Ritchie (44), Roane (69), Summers (34), Taylor (82), Tucker (20), Tyler (31), Upshur (92), Wayne (166), Webster (40), Wetzel (94), Wirt (27), Wood (379), Wyoming (89).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS