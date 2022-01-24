LIVE: Gov. Justice talks about COVID-19 in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 21,417 active COVID-19 cases statewide.
Health officials are reporting 3,378 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 36 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 422,265 cases and 5,645 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.
DHHR has confirmed the following 36 deaths of a 64-year old female from Ohio County, an 82-year old male from Berkeley County, a 96-year old male from Brooke County, a 50-year old female from Berkeley County, an 83-year old male from Wetzel County, a 79-year old male from Cabell County, a 78-year old male from Grant County, a 75-year old male from Ohio County, an 82-year old male from Monongalia County, a 65-year old male from Mineral County, a 66-year old male from Lewis County, an 84-year old female from Wetzel County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year old male from Jackson County, a 71-year old female from Mineral County, a 79-year old female from Preston County, a 76-year old female from Putnam County, a 73-year old male from Lewis County, a 77-year old female from Raleigh County, a 72-year old female from Wood County, a 69-year old female from Raleigh County, a 71-year old female from Berkeley County, a 63-year old male from Berkeley County, a 65-year old male from Marion County, a 68-year old female from Ohio County, a 29-year old male from Pleasants County, a 55-year old male from Wood County, a 44-year old female from Kanawha County, a 57-year old male from Mineral County, a 72-year old male from Fayette County, a 64-year old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year old female from Ohio County, a 67-year old female from Cabell County, a 65-year old female from Marshall County, a 71-year old female from Wood County, and a 67-year old male from Raleigh County.
Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:
Barbour (125), Berkeley (1,029), Boone (385), Braxton (104), Brooke (155), Cabell (1,297), Calhoun (73), Clay (99), Doddridge (88), Fayette (788), Gilmer (88), Grant (136), Greenbrier (396), Hampshire (183), Hancock (190), Hardy (191), Harrison (721), Jackson (149), Jefferson (440), Kanawha (2,774), Lewis (104), Lincoln (234), Logan (494), Marion (642), Marshall (326), Mason (302), McDowell (215), Mercer (733), Mineral (273), Mingo (277), Monongalia (1,186), Monroe (257), Morgan (161), Nicholas (386), Ohio (388), Pendleton (84), Pleasants (62), Pocahontas (34), Preston (307), Putnam (902), Raleigh (1,163), Randolph (347), Ritchie (75), Roane (163), Summers (177), Taylor (177), Tucker (32), Tyler (122), Upshur (209), Wayne (514), Webster (83), Wetzel (187), Wirt (75), Wood (794), Wyoming (521).
According to the WV DHHR, 976 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 223 of them are in the ICU, and 104 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 11 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with four in the ICU. No children are currently on ventilators.
12,829 cases of the Delta variant and 739 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.
Health officials say a total of 395,203 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available this weekend in the following counties:
- Barbour County
- 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)
- 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Berkeley County
- 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Airborne Church, 172 Creative Place, Martinsburg, WV
- 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Boone County
- 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Braxton County
- 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)
- Cabell County
- 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Fayette County
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV
- Greenbrier County
- 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)
- Hampshire County
- 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Hancock County
- 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Hancock County Health Department, 100 North Court Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
- Jefferson County
- 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Lewis County
- 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, City Parking Lot, 95 West Second Street, Weston, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavLewis1
- Lincoln County
- 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Marion County
- 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV
- Mercer County
- 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMHCT13
- Mineral County
- 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Potomac State College, Church McKee Art Center, 101 Fort Avenue, Keyser, WV
- Mingo County
- 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Matewan Volunteer Fire Department, 306 McCoy Street, Matewan, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)
- Monongalia County
- 7:00 AM – 10:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV
- Monroe County
- 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)
- Morgan County
- 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, The Blue (of First United Methodist Church), 440 Fearnow Road, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavMorgan1
- 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Nicholas County
- 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)
- Ohio County
- 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
- Putnam County
- 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Putnam County Health Department (behind Liberty Square), 316 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Raleigh County
- 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)
- Randolph County
- 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)
- 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Davis Health Systems, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Ritchie County
- 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV
- Taylor County
- 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Upshur County
- 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)
- Wayne County
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Wood County
- 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)