LIVE: Gov. Justice talks about COVID-19 in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 21,417 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 3,378 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 36 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 422,265 cases and 5,645 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

DHHR has confirmed the following 36 deaths of a 64-year old female from Ohio County, an 82-year old male from Berkeley County, a 96-year old male from Brooke County, a 50-year old female from Berkeley County, an 83-year old male from Wetzel County, a 79-year old male from Cabell County, a 78-year old male from Grant County, a 75-year old male from Ohio County, an 82-year old male from Monongalia County, a 65-year old male from Mineral County, a 66-year old male from Lewis County, an 84-year old female from Wetzel County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year old male from Jackson County, a 71-year old female from Mineral County, a 79-year old female from Preston County, a 76-year old female from Putnam County, a 73-year old male from Lewis County, a 77-year old female from Raleigh County, a 72-year old female from Wood County, a 69-year old female from Raleigh County, a 71-year old female from Berkeley County, a 63-year old male from Berkeley County, a 65-year old male from Marion County, a 68-year old female from Ohio County, a 29-year old male from Pleasants County, a 55-year old male from Wood County, a 44-year old female from Kanawha County, a 57-year old male from Mineral County, a 72-year old male from Fayette County, a 64-year old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year old female from Ohio County, a 67-year old female from Cabell County, a 65-year old female from Marshall County, a 71-year old female from Wood County, and a 67-year old male from Raleigh County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Jan. 24 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (125), Berkeley (1,029), Boone (385), Braxton (104), Brooke (155), Cabell (1,297), Calhoun (73), Clay (99), Doddridge (88), Fayette (788), Gilmer (88), Grant (136), Greenbrier (396), Hampshire (183), Hancock (190), Hardy (191), Harrison (721), Jackson (149), Jefferson (440), Kanawha (2,774), Lewis (104), Lincoln (234), Logan (494), Marion (642), Marshall (326), Mason (302), McDowell (215), Mercer (733), Mineral (273), Mingo (277), Monongalia (1,186), Monroe (257), Morgan (161), Nicholas (386), Ohio (388), Pendleton (84), Pleasants (62), Pocahontas (34), Preston (307), Putnam (902), Raleigh (1,163), Randolph (347), Ritchie (75), Roane (163), Summers (177), Taylor (177), Tucker (32), Tyler (122), Upshur (209), Wayne (514), Webster (83), Wetzel (187), Wirt (75), Wood (794), Wyoming (521).

West Virginia County Alert System map for Jan. 24, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR, 976 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 223 of them are in the ICU, and 104 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 11 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with four in the ICU. No children are currently on ventilators.

12,829 cases of the Delta variant and 739 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.

Health officials say a total of 395,203 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available this weekend in the following counties: