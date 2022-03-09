CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)— According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 1,436 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

18 more deaths have been reported since Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia to 6,488.



DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old female from Marion County, a 63-year old female from Jefferson County, a 72-year old male from Marion County, a 74-year old female from Berkeley County, an 86-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old female from Fayette County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old female from Preston County, a 58-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Taylor County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, a 63-year old female from Cabell County, a 51-year old female from Monroe County, a 56-year old male from Kanawha County, a 68-year old female from Lewis County, a 60-year old male from Lewis County, an 86-year old male from Greenbrier County, and a 90-year old male from Webster County.



“As many West Virginians have grown tired of COVID-19, we must stay vigilant in our efforts to prevent further spread in our communities,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our condolences are extended to these families during their time of grief.”

368 people, including four children, are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. 98 of them, including two children, are in the ICU. 50 of them, including one child, are on ventilators.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (21), Berkeley (55), Boone (13), Braxton (15), Brooke (22), Cabell (70), Calhoun (10), Clay (16), Doddridge (1), Fayette (67), Gilmer (2), Grant (2), Greenbrier (43), Hampshire (6), Hancock (14), Hardy (8), Harrison (85), Jackson (12), Jefferson (22), Kanawha (101), Lewis (8), Lincoln (17), Logan (13), Marion (83), Marshall (59), Mason (18), McDowell (28), Mercer (64), Mineral (13), Mingo (19), Monongalia (69), Monroe (13), Morgan (5), Nicholas (36), Ohio (19), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (3), Pocahontas (7), Preston (42), Putnam (31), Raleigh (47), Randolph (13), Ritchie (7), Roane (5), Summers (12), Taylor (22), Tucker (5), Tyler (14), Upshur (29), Wayne (24), Webster (25), Wetzel (9), Wirt (6), Wood (44), Wyoming (38).