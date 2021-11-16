Coronavirus Updates
All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

West Virginia reports 40 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 600 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 40 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 4,676 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 94-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Lincoln County, a 64-year old female from Lincoln County, a 78-year old female from Raleigh County, and an 86-year old male from Summers County.

Included in the total deaths reported as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 21-year old male from Wyoming County, an 89-year old male from Ritchie County, a 63-year old male from Preston County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, a 63-year old female from Nicholas County, a 68-year old male from Randolph County, a 43-year old male from Barbour County, an 86-year old male from Barbour County, a 74-year old female from Marshall County, a 71-year old male from Harrison County, a 48-year old female from Wayne County, a 54-year old female from Upshur County, a 62-year old female from Ohio County, an 85-year old female from Wayne County, a 56-year old female from Webster County, an 89-year old male from Harrison County, a 68-year old male from McDowell County, a 68-year old female from Braxton County, an 86-year old female from Fayette County, a 61-year old female from Mason County, a 59-year old female from Wirt County, an 84-year old female from Ohio County, an 81-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old male from Webster County, a 63-year old female from Nicholas County, a 79-year old male from Monongalia County, a 78-year old female from Grant County, an 81-year old male from Fayette County, a 74-year old male from Preston County, a 37-year old female from Wetzel County, a 51-year old male from Wetzel County, a 64-year old female from Wayne County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 84-year old female from Mingo County.  These deaths range from September through November 2021, with one death occurring in January 2021.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Nov. 16, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 604 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring the state to a total of 284,165 cases since the pandemic with 7,813 Delta variant cases confirmed.

West Virginia currently has a total of 6,200 active cases.

A total of 529 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 171 people in the ICU and 89 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 9.04% and a current cumulative rate of 6.15%.

Health officials say 273,289 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 63.7% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 51.9%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Nov. 16, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Summers, Tucker, Lewis, Doddridge and Pleasants counties are in green. Counties in yellow include Tyler, Ritchie, Monroe, Cabell, Gilmer, Pocahontas and McDowell.

The map lists Mason, Wirt, Calhoun, Roane, Kanawha and Greenbrier counties as gold. Orange counties include Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Preston, Taylor, Barbour, Randolph, Pendleton, Grant, Gardy, Mineral, Morgan, Braxton, Clay, Wood, Wayne, Mingo, Logan, Wyoming, Raleigh and McDowell.

The remaining 11 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Jefferson, Berkeley, Hampshire, Upshur, Webster, Nicholas, Fayette, Boone, Lincoln, Putnam and Jackson.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (98), Berkeley (488), Boone (100), Braxton (47), Brooke (69), Cabell (236), Calhoun (30), Clay (29), Doddridge (8), Fayette (180), Gilmer (15), Grant (87), Greenbrier (93), Hampshire (108), Hancock (79), Hardy (70), Harrison (259), Jackson (77), Jefferson (185), Kanawha (466), Lewis (43), Lincoln (134), Logan (99), Marion (261), Marshall (115), Mason (70), McDowell (56), Mercer (265), Mineral (90), Mingo (93), Monongalia (243), Monroe (38), Morgan (45), Nicholas (153), Ohio (162), Pendleton (28), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (19), Preston (139), Putnam (246), Raleigh (240), Randolph (69), Ritchie (18), Roane (69), Summers (19), Taylor (98), Tucker (19), Tyler (15), Upshur (128), Wayne (100), Webster (42), Wetzel (67), Wirt (20), Wood (196), Wyoming (62).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS