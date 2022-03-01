CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 2,575 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

22 deaths have been reported since Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 6,339.



DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 63-year old female from Marion County, a 43-year old male from Raleigh County, an 89-year old female from Ohio County, a 75-year old male from Roane County, a 62-year old male from Harrison County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, a 48-year old female from Fayette County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old female from Kanawha County, a 97-year old female from Kanawha County, a 59-year old female from Kanawha County, a 78-year old female from Hancock County, a 96-year old female from Raleigh County, a 67-year old male from Berkeley County, a 52-year old female from Berkeley County, a 33-year old male from Wood County, a 73-year old female from Fayette County, a 79-year old female from Hancock County, a 60-year old male from Upshur County, a 51-year old female from Randolph County, a 48-year old female from Putnam County, and an 81-year old female from Mingo County.



“There are holes left in our hearts and communities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to get vaccinated and boosted to protect those around you.”

525 people, including eight children, are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in West Virginia. 126 of them, including one child, are in the ICU, and 72 of them, including one child, are on ventilators.





CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (41), Berkeley (96), Boone (24), Braxton (39), Brooke (16), Cabell (100), Calhoun (19), Clay (18), Doddridge (17), Fayette (98), Gilmer (5), Grant (9), Greenbrier (78), Hampshire (25), Hancock (16), Hardy (12), Harrison (163), Jackson (11), Jefferson (41), Kanawha (212), Lewis (26), Lincoln (23), Logan (54), Marion (114), Marshall (28), Mason (34), McDowell (61), Mercer (156), Mineral (31), Mingo (39), Monongalia (106), Monroe (23), Morgan (11), Nicholas (57), Ohio (31), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (12), Pocahontas (6), Preston (65), Putnam (74), Raleigh (135), Randolph (16), Ritchie (27), Roane (23), Summers (11), Taylor (42), Tucker (19), Tyler (7), Upshur (68), Wayne (44), Webster (22), Wetzel (23), Wirt (4), Wood (105), Wyoming (34).