West Virginia reports 502 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 6,733 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

13 more deaths have been reported since Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia to 4,770.



DHHR has confirmed the death of a 47-year old male from Logan County.



Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 52-year old male from Wayne County, an 87-year old male from Logan County, an 86-year old female from Calhoun County, a 99-year old female from Tucker County, a 79-year old female from Fayette County, a 47-year old female from Brooke County, a 60-year old female from Harrison County, a 65-year old male from Upshur County, a 60-year old male from Nicholas County, a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 73-year old female from Wetzel County, and an 85-year old male from Marshall County. These deaths range from October through November 2021, with one death occurring in August 2020.



“Our children are our most valuable resource,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge all families whose children are eligible but not yet vaccinated to speak with their child’s pediatrician about the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

528 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 179 of them are in the ICU, and 101 of them are on ventilators.





CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (61), Berkeley (532), Boone (102), Braxton (40), Brooke (87), Cabell (254), Calhoun (40), Clay (24), Doddridge (18), Fayette (227), Gilmer (12), Grant (66), Greenbrier (66), Hampshire (122), Hancock (116), Hardy (80), Harrison (266), Jackson (64), Jefferson (216), Kanawha (450), Lewis (108), Lincoln (70), Logan (105), Marion (235), Marshall (152), Mason (112), McDowell (86), Mercer (305), Mineral (95), Mingo (138), Monongalia (246), Monroe (37), Morgan (81), Nicholas (163), Ohio (189), Pendleton (60), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (19), Preston (159), Putnam (229), Raleigh (294), Randolph (98), Ritchie (27), Roane (45), Summers (33), Taylor (70), Tucker (18), Tyler (35), Upshur (93), Wayne (94), Webster (61), Wetzel (69), Wirt (24), Wood (276), Wyoming (48).