West Virginia reports 5,457 new COVID-19 cases, 22 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 14,817 COVID-19 cases statewide.

22 more deaths have been reported since Wednesday, bringing the total of COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia to 5,503.



DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old female from Raleigh County, a 30-year old male from Harrison County, a 74-year old male from Lewis County, a 58-year old male from Marshall County, a 48-year old female from Marion County, a 66-year old female from Fayette County, a 58-year old male from Randolph County, a 67-year old male from Monongalia County, a 74-year old female from Tyler County, a 62-year old female from Harrison County, a 74-year old male from Jackson County, an 86-year old female from Wyoming County, a 70-year old male from Monongalia County, a 62-year old male from Wood County, a 78-year old male from Harrison County, a 58-year old female from Ohio County, an 84-year old male from Wetzel County, and a 69-year old female from Raleigh County.



Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 79-year old male from Clay County, an 83-year old male from Kanawha County, a 73-year old female from Gilmer County, and a 69-year old male from Mercer County. These deaths range from December 2021 through early January 2022.



“As we solemnly observe this tragic loss of life, we must continue to fight this virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “It is our duty to protect our fellow West Virginians and this can be achieved through vaccination.”

843 people, including 17 children, in West Virginia are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 216 people, 3 of whom are children, are in the ICU, and 138 people are on ventilators.





CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (87), Berkeley (1,453), Boone (175), Braxton (87), Brooke (148), Cabell (914), Calhoun (45), Clay (64), Doddridge (22), Fayette (379), Gilmer (27), Grant (70), Greenbrier (294), Hampshire (148), Hancock (210), Hardy (119), Harrison (481), Jackson (96), Jefferson (742), Kanawha (1,547), Lewis (73), Lincoln (155), Logan (234), Marion (435), Marshall (274), Mason (119), McDowell (92), Mercer (432), Mineral (223), Mingo (160), Monongalia (960), Monroe (102), Morgan (127), Nicholas (93), Ohio (361), Pendleton (41), Pleasants (46), Pocahontas (28), Preston (189), Putnam (597), Raleigh (991), Randolph (200), Ritchie (34), Roane (96), Summers (83), Taylor (105), Tucker (22), Tyler (54), Upshur (142), Wayne (265), Webster (36), Wetzel (125), Wirt (32), Wood (641), Wyoming (142).