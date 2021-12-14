All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

West Virginia reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 780 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 7 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 5,114 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old female from Mercer County, an 82-year old female from Wood County, a 63-year old male from Fayette County, a 94-year old female from Mineral County, and a 57-year old female from Harrison County.
 
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 79-year old female from Logan County and a 78-year old female from Greenbrier County.  These deaths occurred in November 2021.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Dec. 14, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 781 new COVID-19 cases since the last update. The new cases bring the state to a total of 308,985 cases since the pandemic with 10,157 Delta variant cases confirmed.

West Virginia currently has a total of 8,002 active cases.

A total of 633 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 201 people in the ICU and 123 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 10.29% and a current cumulative rate of 6.32%.

Health officials say 295,869 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 63.8% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 53.4%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Dec. 14, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Pocahontas, Tucker, Lewis and Gilmer counties are in green. Counties in yellow include Barbour, Upshur and Pendleton.

The map lists Wyoming, Monroe, Fayette, Braxton, Randolph, Doddridge, Wetzel, Tyler and Pleasants counties as gold. Orange counties include Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Preston, Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Hampshire, Ritchie, Calhoun, Roane, Clay, Kanawha, Jackson, Putnam, Mason, Cabell, Mingo, McDowell, Logan, Summers and Greenbrier.

The remaining 16 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Mineral, Grant, Hardy, Taylor, Wirt, Wood, Webster, Nicholas, Mercer, Raleigh, Boone, Lincoln and Wayne.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (55), Berkeley (895), Boone (92), Braxton (47), Brooke (89), Cabell (373), Calhoun (40), Clay (50), Doddridge (27), Fayette (252), Gilmer (7), Grant (103), Greenbrier (137), Hampshire (77), Hancock (121), Hardy (73), Harrison (310), Jackson (56), Jefferson (395), Kanawha (562), Lewis (69), Lincoln (89), Logan (121), Marion (249), Marshall (105), Mason (97), McDowell (83), Mercer (399), Mineral (112), Mingo (103), Monongalia (249), Monroe (68), Morgan (94), Nicholas (202), Ohio (212), Pendleton (20), Pleasants (28), Pocahontas (13), Preston (108), Putnam (278), Raleigh (403), Randolph (77), Ritchie (36), Roane (78), Summers (53), Taylor (113), Tucker (9), Tyler (22), Upshur (70), Wayne (162), Webster (45), Wetzel (48), Wirt (24), Wood (323), Wyoming (79).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS