WATCH LIVE: West Virginia Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 6,635 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

15 more deaths have been reported since Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia to 4,490.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old female from Mason County, a 72-year old male from Monongalia County, an 86-year old female from Cabell County, a 76-year old female from Harrison County, a 66-year old male from Lincoln County, a 72-year old female from Harrison County, a 71-year old male from Harrison County, a 40-year old male from Hancock County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, a 63-year old female from Cabell County, a 57-year old female from Mingo County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, a 61-year old male from Harrison County, a 66-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 83-year old female from Kanawha County.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are saddened by the loss of more West Virginians, and offer our condolences to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you are eligible, please schedule your COVID vaccine or booster today.”

561 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 184 of them are in the ICU, and 103 of them are on ventilators.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (73), Berkeley (386), Boone (129), Braxton (40), Brooke (67), Cabell (293), Calhoun (37), Clay (25), Doddridge (22), Fayette (146), Gilmer (36), Grant (65), Greenbrier (100), Hampshire (79), Hancock (126), Hardy (84), Harrison (289), Jackson (72), Jefferson (120), Kanawha (612), Lewis (58), Lincoln (138), Logan (102), Marion (279), Marshall (90), Mason (59), McDowell (61), Mercer (236), Mineral (103), Mingo (86), Monongalia (411), Monroe (35), Morgan (44), Nicholas (171), Ohio (93), Pendleton (18), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (22), Preston (130), Putnam (319), Raleigh (293), Randolph (87), Ritchie (17), Roane (91), Summers (39), Taylor (120), Tucker (31), Tyler (11), Upshur (98), Wayne (105), Webster (44), Wetzel (52), Wirt (15), Wood (245), Wyoming (115).