West Virginia reports 883 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 6,754 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

47 more COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in West Virginia, bringing the total number to 4,817 since the start of the pandemic.



DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old female from Hancock County, a 75-year old female from Harrison County, a 64-year old female from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Lincoln County, a 65-year old female from Harrison County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Mercer County, a 79-year old female from Nicholas County, a 62-year old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, a 58-year old male from Mineral County, a 68-year old male from Pocahontas County, a 78-year old female from Braxton County, a 73-year old female from Marion County, a 58-year old male from Grant County, a 77-year old male from Berkeley County, a 77-year old female from Wayne County, a 65-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old female from Putnam County, an 85-year old female from Preston County, a 90-year old female from Mercer County, a 95-year old male from Taylor County, a 61-year old male from Putnam County, an 86-year old female from McDowell County, a 65-year old female from Nicholas County, a 72-year old male from Clay County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, a 55-year old female from Mineral County, a 62-year old male from Brooke County, a 63-year old male from Marshall County, an 80-year old male from Wetzel County, an 81-year old male from Marion County, a 73-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 95-year old female from Kanawha County, an 85-year old female from Boone County, a 38-year old female from Kanawha County, a 60-year old male from Putnam County, a 68-year old female from Logan County, a 95-year old male from Jackson County, and a 78-year old female from Raleigh County.



Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 51-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 49-year old female from Wetzel County, a 72-year old female from Greenbrier County, and a 72-year old male from Wood County. These deaths occurred in October 2021.



“At the holidays, we want to gather with family in our homes, not in the hospital,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Protect yourself and your loved ones by receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.”

528 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 179 of them are in the ICU, and 101 of them are on ventilators.

7,813 Delta variant cases have been reported in the Mountain State.





CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (70), Berkeley (511), Boone (103), Braxton (37), Brooke (96), Cabell (277), Calhoun (40), Clay (19), Doddridge (18), Fayette (232), Gilmer (9), Grant (58), Greenbrier (70), Hampshire (119), Hancock (115), Hardy (86), Harrison (258), Jackson (67), Jefferson (225), Kanawha (446), Lewis (69), Lincoln (73), Logan (106), Marion (241), Marshall (162), Mason (120), McDowell (92), Mercer (288), Mineral (98), Mingo (149), Monongalia (229), Monroe (33), Morgan (70), Nicholas (165), Ohio (204), Pendleton (59), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (20), Preston (159), Putnam (233), Raleigh (294), Randolph (92), Ritchie (28), Roane (40), Summers (33), Taylor (69), Tucker (12), Tyler (35), Upshur (88), Wayne (101), Webster (80), Wetzel (78), Wirt (26), Wood (290), Wyoming (46).