West Virginia reports 888 new COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 6,662 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

21 more deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia to 4,511.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 50-year old male from Tyler County, a 68-year old female from Tyler County, an 85-year old male from Fayette County, a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, a 54-year old male from Tyler County, a 53-year old male from Roane County, a 54-year old male from Fayette County, an 80-year old female from Wetzel County, a 66-year old female from Tyler County, a 62-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 79-year old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year old female from Cabell County, a 90-year old female from Wetzel County, a 69-year old female from Ohio County, a 63-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 72-year old male from Kanawha County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 58-year old male from Nicholas County, a 63-year old female from Mercer County, a 77-year old male from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Marion County, and a 62-year old male from Harrison County. These deaths range from September through October 2021.

“With much sadness, we mourn more lives lost to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathies to the families of these West Virginians and encourage those eligible to receive their COVID vaccine or booster.”

561 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 184 of them are in the ICU, and 103 of them are on ventilators.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (71), Berkeley (391), Boone (123), Braxton (49), Brooke (63), Cabell (299), Calhoun (36), Clay (35), Doddridge (23), Fayette (145), Gilmer (44), Grant (64), Greenbrier (104), Hampshire (86), Hancock (125), Hardy (81), Harrison (296), Jackson (67), Jefferson (122), Kanawha (593), Lewis (61), Lincoln (153), Logan (99), Marion (289), Marshall (91), Mason (71), McDowell (64), Mercer (251), Mineral (113), Mingo (88), Monongalia (335), Monroe (41), Morgan (55), Nicholas (172), Ohio (107), Pendleton (18), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (18), Preston (131), Putnam (305), Raleigh (284), Randolph (89), Ritchie (16), Roane (90), Summers (45), Taylor (111), Tucker (30), Tyler (13), Upshur (115), Wayne (102), Webster (46), Wetzel (57), Wirt (12), Wood (241), Wyoming (115).