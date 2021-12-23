All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

West Virginia reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,495 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 9 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 5,251 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old female from Cabell County, a 47-year old female from Grant County, an 86-year old male from Jackson County, an 88-year old male from Hancock County, an 87-year old female from Grant County, a 69-year old female from Logan County, a 77-year old female from Greenbrier County, and a 73-year old female from Kanawha County.
 
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate is an 80-year old male from Cabell County. This death occurred in November 2021.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Dec. 23, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia currently has a total of 9,285 active cases.

A total of 574 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 206 people in the ICU and 110 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 10.93% and a current cumulative rate of 6.39%.

Health officials say 304,499 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 64.5% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 53.9%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Dec. 23, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Pocahontas, Pendleton, Pleasants, Tucker and Lewis counties are in green. Counties in yellow include Tyler, Wirt and Summers.

The map lists Doddridge, Ritchie, Calhoun and Gilmer counties as gold. Orange counties include Hancock, Brooke, Hampshire, Grant, Wetzel, Monongalia, Preston, Marion, Taylor, Barbour, Harrison, Upshur, Randolph, Webster, Braxton, Clay, Roane, Kanawha, Putnam, Mason, Cabell, McDowell, Monroe and Wood.

The remaining 19 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Ohio, Marshall, Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Mineral, Hardy, Jackson, Wayne, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Greenbrier and Mercer.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (96), Berkeley (1,391), Boone (106), Braxton (69), Brooke (88), Cabell (393), Calhoun (52), Clay (44), Doddridge (26), Fayette (312), Gilmer (40), Grant (67), Greenbrier (209), Hampshire (67), Hancock (123), Hardy (87), Harrison (322), Jackson (97), Jefferson (539), Kanawha (570), Lewis (58), Lincoln (98), Logan (149), Marion (232), Marshall (110), Mason (119), McDowell (108), Mercer (464), Mineral (100), Mingo (104), Monongalia (282), Monroe (107), Morgan (160), Nicholas (197), Ohio (249), Pendleton (14), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (17), Preston (110), Putnam (290), Raleigh (477), Randolph (119), Ritchie (40), Roane (65), Summers (59), Taylor (97), Tucker (17), Tyler (17), Upshur (85), Wayne (164), Webster (29), Wetzel (50), Wirt (16), Wood (250), Wyoming (116).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Free COVID-19 testing will be held on Sunday, December 26 in Cabell, Fayette, Greenbrier, and Nicholas counties. For more testing locations, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

