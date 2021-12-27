All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

West Virginia reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,450 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 9 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 5,260 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old female from Lincoln County, a 75-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 44-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Wood County, a 31-year old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year old female from Upshur County, a 70-year old female from Roane County, an 81-year old male from Braxton County, and a 64-year old female from Raleigh County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Dec. 27, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia currently has a total of 8,746 active cases.

A total of 575 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 200 people in the ICU and 98 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 12.65% and a current cumulative rate of 6.42%.

Health officials say 308,479 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 64.7% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 53.9%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Dec. 27, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Pleasants, Tucker and Pendleton counties are in green. Counties in yellow include Ritchie, Wirt, Calhoun, Gilmer, Lewis and Pocahontas.

The map lists Tyler, Doddridge, Grant, Summers and Mason counties as gold. Orange counties include Hancock, Brooke, Preston, Monongalia, Wetzel, Harrison, Upshur, Randolph, Hardy, Braxton, Clay, Kanawha, Roane, Putnam, Lincoln, Cabell, Wood, McDowell and Monroe.

The remaining 22 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Ohio, Marshall, Marion, Taylor, Barbour, Mineral, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson, Webster, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Fayette, Raleigh, mercer, Wyoming, Boone, Logan, Mingo, Wayne and Jackson

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (72), Berkeley (1,263), Boone (100), Braxton (71), Brooke (78), Cabell (386), Calhoun (36), Clay (47), Doddridge (24), Fayette (227), Gilmer (42), Grant (54), Greenbrier (211), Hampshire (74), Hancock (87), Hardy (72), Harrison (304), Jackson (85), Jefferson (547), Kanawha (576), Lewis (72), Lincoln (73), Logan (159), Marion (225), Marshall (136), Mason (103), McDowell (103), Mercer (469), Mineral (111), Mingo (86), Monongalia (305), Monroe (109), Morgan (154), Nicholas (142), Ohio (225), Pendleton (17), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (17), Preston (136), Putnam (296), Raleigh (374), Randolph (118), Ritchie (27), Roane (56), Summers (70), Taylor (95), Tucker (11), Tyler (21), Upshur (72), Wayne (150), Webster (32), Wetzel (56), Wirt (19), Wood (222), Wyoming (113).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

