CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) made it clear during his COVID-19 briefing on Monday that West Virginia will not add COVID-19 to the list of vaccines required for children to attend school.

Recently, an advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) added the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of recommendations for students in school.

“You know, I can’t promise not being overridden or whatever it may be, but in all my power I do not think that is the right thing to do,” Justice said, stating that he would not be in favor of requiring the vaccine.

People had mixed opinions about whether or not the government should get involved.

“I think it should be up to the parents. Isn’t it up to the parents for everything else,” said Sharon George.

Meanwhile, Emily West said she thinks it is important for children to be vaccinated.

“I do think that it is reckless to not manage it by requiring that children be vaccinated at this point,” she said.

The women also disagreed on what is the safest thing to do.

“Some people do have allergies and for people who are immunocompromised it might not be an option,” West said. “But that is why we have to get vaccinated is because there are people who can’t have the vaccine.”

George said the government shouldn’t be involved in the decision.

“I think if children are under the care of their parents they should be under the care of their parents. Parents make medical decisions for them and they should be allowed to continue to do that to the best of their knowledge,” she said.

Even though he doesn’t think it should be required, Governor Justice said he does encourage parents to have their children vaccinated.

“I encourage the children, I encourage the families to be vaccinated. But at the same time as long as I’m your governor I will do everything in my power to prevent the federal government or the West Virginia Legislature from mandating these COVID vaccines,” Justice said.

The CDC’s Independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which made the recommendation, has clarified that the recommendation does not make the vaccines mandatory for anyone.