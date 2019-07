KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WOWK) – One person has been killed following a shooting in Kanawha County early Sunday morning.

The shooting took place on the 100 block of Howard Avenue in Institute around 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

One person was killed as a result of the shooting.

There is no word on suspects at this time.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. We will continue to update this story as new details become available.