Gov. Justice announces tiger trout stocking for first time in decades

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Anglers looking for an exciting fishing adventure in West Virginia will have opportunities to catch tiger trout this spring.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) will stock this unique sport fish in lakes and streams around the state for the first time in decades.

“This is just the latest example of the unique, world-class fishing opportunities we’re providing in West Virginia for anglers from our great state and all over the country. I could not be more proud,” Gov. Justice said. “I’ve been a fisherman my entire life. I’ve probably waded in just about every stream across West Virginia, and I can say that there’s never been a more exciting time to get out and cast a line. I encourage all West Virginians to take advantage of this great opportunity to make lifelong memories with your family and friends; fishing for these incredible tiger trout on our pristine West Virginia waters.”

Throughout April and May, the WVDNR will stock 25,000 tiger trout, some of which are trophy size at four pounds. They will make up 10% of the total trout stockings around West Virginia.

Tiger trout are a hybrid of brook and brown trout and are known for unique tiger-like stripes. Brook and brown trout are from different genera, so tiger trout are rare in the wild. Stocked tiger trout have been raised at WVDNR’s hatcheries.

“We are thrilled to bring this special trout stocking to West Virginia’s lakes and streams,” said WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel. “Our great hatchery staff have worked hard to make this possible for the first time in many, many years. It’s a fishing experience unlike any other and I give a big thanks to the staff and Governor Justice for his leadership in making outdoor opportunities like this possible.”

In addition to the special tiger trout stockings, a 15% lodging discount will also be available at West Virginia State Parks receiving stockings through April. The promo code “SPOTTED” can be entered at checkout at WVstateparks.com. Some exclusions apply. Details can be found at WVstateparks.com/deals.

All anglers age 15 and older who want to fish for trout are required to have a West Virginia fishing license with a current trout stamp and a valid form of identification. Licenses and stamps can be purchased online at wvfish.com. All anglers also must follow West Virginia’s fishing regulations, which can be found online at wvdnr.gov.