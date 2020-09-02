Gold and Blue Nation

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Singer Blanco Brown undergoes surgery after car accident
Top Stories
AP Explains: Novichok that sickened Navalny a Cold War relic
Turkey: Russia to hold live-fire exercises in Mediterranean
Loners no more: Male elephants stick together, study finds
Trump faces pushback for urging people to vote twice as test
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Heavy rainfall, strong storms possible Thursday
Video
Top Stories
Storms Thursday, then a drier weekend awaits
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Atlantic basin remains active with 2 named storms, other areas being monitored
Video
Gusty rounds of rain for Wednesday and Thursday
Video
Newsfeed Now: Louisiana begins clean-up after Hurricane Laura
Video
More downpours Friday with Laura’s remnants racing across area early Saturday
Video
Traffic
Sports
Pro-Football Challenge
Local Sports
WVU Sports
Marshall Sports
College Sports
NFL
Black & Gold Today
NASCAR
High School Sports
Cooking with Coaches
Top Stories
Serena Williams tops schedule with play underway at US Open
Top Stories
Lutsenko claims 1st Tour de France victory on Stage 6
Titans agree to terms with kicker Gostkowski, waive Joseph
Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as coach
Rory McIlroy and wife announce birth of their daughter
Destination WV
Community
Fill The Bus School Supply Drive
Back to School 2020
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Severe Weather Bar
Gold and Blue Nation
Mountaineers Concluded Preseason Camp Tuesday Evening
Mountaineer student-athletes back on campus for first day of classes
Will Clarke signs with Detroit Lions
No spectators for WVU 2020 season opener
Video
NCAA eyes mid-September decision on start time for basketball season
Video
WVU Football
WVU Hoops
More Gold and Blue Nation Headlines
Who are West Virginia’s top performers through the first week of fall camp?
WVU Athletics releases COVID-19 update
Perry Joins Women’s Basketball Staff
Report: EKU at WVU is still on after OVC votes to allow non-conference games
After recovery day, Neal Brown turns up the intensity for Friday practice
Video
Following Wednesday’s announcement, these questions still remain for the Big 12 and member programs
Video
Carter wins 2020 Majerle Hustle Award
Big 12 schools begin announcing fan safety measures inside stadiums
Video
Huggins, players speak ahead of Spain trip
Video
Doctors, presidents and student-athletes: here’s how the Big 12 made its decision
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
Mountaineers Concluded Preseason Camp Tuesday Evening
Mountaineer student-athletes back on campus for first day of classes
Will Clarke signs with Detroit Lions
No spectators for WVU 2020 season opener
Video
NCAA eyes mid-September decision on start time for basketball season
Video
Who are West Virginia’s top performers through the first week of fall camp?
WVU Athletics releases COVID-19 update
Perry Joins Women’s Basketball Staff
Report: EKU at WVU is still on after OVC votes to allow non-conference games
After recovery day, Neal Brown turns up the intensity for Friday practice
Video
Following Wednesday’s announcement, these questions still remain for the Big 12 and member programs
Video
Carter wins 2020 Majerle Hustle Award
Big 12 schools begin announcing fan safety measures inside stadiums
Video
Huggins, players speak ahead of Spain trip
Video
Doctors, presidents and student-athletes: here’s how the Big 12 made its decision
VIDEO: WVI breaks down the Big 12’s decision
Video
The revised 2020 WVU football schedule is here
Big 12 announces decision to move forward with fall season
Video
Take a look inside the new WVU football locker room
As two Power 5 leagues postpone football, Neal Brown asks, “What’s the plan if we don’t play?”
Video
Think Jevon Carter deserves another award for his hustle? The Suns want to know.
PHOTOS: Preseason practices underway at WVU
As fall camp begins, Brown introduces new motto: “Stay well, get ready.”
Video
Mountaineer mascot Glover to serve in role through 2021-22
UPDATE: Brown “moved” by #WeWantToPlay campaign
Video
Alston could miss first half of season
West Virginia Illustrated’s 2020 Interactive Roster Breakdowns
Video
Jordan Brewster named to All-Big 12 Preseason Team
WVU Sophomore Safety Kerry Martin to opt out of 2020 season
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
WVU Football
WVU Basketball
WVU Coaches Show
Neal Brown Show
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News