2020-21 bowl schedule unveiled

It’s official — the 2020-21 bowl season will officially begin on Dec. 19.

The upcoming 37-game bowl schedule will kick off with the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl in Texas, and of course end with the College Football Championship National Championship Game on Jan. 11. 35 of those bowl games will be shown on the ESPN family of networks.

Out of the New Year’s Six bowls, his year’s College Football Playoff will include the Rose Bowl and the Sugar Bowl. Outside of the CFP, the Big 12 will tie in to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the Cotton Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl.

Outside of the major bowl games, the Big 12 will also tie-in to the Alamo Bowl, Camping World Bowl, the Academy Sports and Outdoors Texas Bowl, the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, the Cheez-It Bowl, the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl and the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl. All FBS teams are bowl eligible this season.

Saturday, Dec. 19

Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl; Frisco, Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN

Monday, Dec. 21

Myrtle Beach Bowl; Conway, South Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl; Boise, Idaho, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Boca Raton Bowl; Boca Raton, Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 23

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl; 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Montgomery Bowl; Montgomery, Alabama, 7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Thursday, Dec. 24

New Mexico Bowl; Albuquerque, New Mexico, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl; Montgomery, Alabama, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 26

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl; Tampa, Florida noon, ABC

Cure Bowl; Orlando, Florida noon, ESPN

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl; Dallas, Texas, 3:30 p.m., ABC

LendingTree Bowl; Mobile, Alabama, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl; Shreveport, Louisiana, 7 p.m., ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl; Phoenix, Arizona, 10:15 p.m., ESPN

Monday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl; Annapolis, Md., 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 29

New Era Pinstripe Bowl; Bronx, N.Y., 2 p.m., ESPN

Cheez-It-Bowl; Orlando, Florida, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Valero Alamo Bowl; San Antonio, Texas 9 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl; Charlotte, North Carolina, noon, ESPN

TransPerfect Music City Bowl; Nashville, Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic; Arlington, Texas, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

LA Bowl; Inglewood, Calif., 10:45 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 31

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl; Fort Worth, Texas, noon, ESPN

AutoZone Liberty Bowl; Memphis, 4 p.m., ESPN

Texas Bowl; Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl; El Paso, time TBD, TV TBD

Arizona Bowl; Tucson, time TBD, TV TBD

Friday, Jan. 1

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl; Birmingham, Alabama, noon a.m., ESPN2

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl; Atlanta, Georgia, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

Vrbo Citrus Bowl; Orlando, Florida, 1 p.m., ABC

College Football Playoff Semifinals

Rose Bowl; Pasadena, California, 5 p.m., ESPN

Allstate Sugar Bowl; New Orleans, Louisiana, 8:45 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Jan. 2

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl; Jacksonville, Florida., noon, ESPN

Outback Bowl, Tampa; Florida, 12:30 p.m., ABC

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl; Glendale, Arizona, 4 p.m., ESPN

Capital One Orange Bowl; Miami Gardens, Florida, 8 p.m., ESPN

Monday, Jan. 11