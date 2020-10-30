2020-21 bowl schedule unveiled

It’s official — the 2020-21 bowl season will officially begin on Dec. 19.
The upcoming 37-game bowl schedule will kick off with the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl in Texas, and of course end with the College Football Championship National Championship Game on Jan. 11. 35 of those bowl games will be shown on the ESPN family of networks.
Out of the New Year’s Six bowls, his year’s College Football Playoff will include the Rose Bowl and the Sugar Bowl. Outside of the CFP, the Big 12 will tie in to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the Cotton Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl.
Outside of the major bowl games, the Big 12 will also tie-in to the Alamo Bowl, Camping World Bowl, the Academy Sports and Outdoors Texas Bowl, the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, the Cheez-It Bowl, the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl and the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl. All FBS teams are bowl eligible this season.
Saturday, Dec. 19
- Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl; Frisco, Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN
Monday, Dec. 21
- Myrtle Beach Bowl; Conway, South Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Tuesday, Dec. 22
- Famous Idaho Potato Bowl; Boise, Idaho, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
- Boca Raton Bowl; Boca Raton, Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN
Wednesday, Dec. 23
- R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl; 3:30 p.m., ESPN
- Montgomery Bowl; Montgomery, Alabama, 7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Thursday, Dec. 24
- New Mexico Bowl; Albuquerque, New Mexico, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Friday, Dec. 25
- Camellia Bowl; Montgomery, Alabama, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 26
- Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl; Tampa, Florida noon, ABC
- Cure Bowl; Orlando, Florida noon, ESPN
- SERVPRO First Responder Bowl; Dallas, Texas, 3:30 p.m., ABC
- LendingTree Bowl; Mobile, Alabama, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
- Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl; Shreveport, Louisiana, 7 p.m., ESPN
- Guaranteed Rate Bowl; Phoenix, Arizona, 10:15 p.m., ESPN
Monday, Dec. 28
- Military Bowl; Annapolis, Md., 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Tuesday, Dec. 29
- New Era Pinstripe Bowl; Bronx, N.Y., 2 p.m., ESPN
- Cheez-It-Bowl; Orlando, Florida, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
- Valero Alamo Bowl; San Antonio, Texas 9 p.m., ESPN
Wednesday, Dec. 30
- Duke’s Mayo Bowl; Charlotte, North Carolina, noon, ESPN
- TransPerfect Music City Bowl; Nashville, Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
- Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic; Arlington, Texas, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
- LA Bowl; Inglewood, Calif., 10:45 p.m., ESPN
Thursday, Dec. 31
- Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl; Fort Worth, Texas, noon, ESPN
- AutoZone Liberty Bowl; Memphis, 4 p.m., ESPN
- Texas Bowl; Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN
- Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl; El Paso, time TBD, TV TBD
- Arizona Bowl; Tucson, time TBD, TV TBD
Friday, Jan. 1
- TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl; Birmingham, Alabama, noon a.m., ESPN2
- Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl; Atlanta, Georgia, 12:30 p.m., ESPN
- Vrbo Citrus Bowl; Orlando, Florida, 1 p.m., ABC
College Football Playoff Semifinals
- Rose Bowl; Pasadena, California, 5 p.m., ESPN
- Allstate Sugar Bowl; New Orleans, Louisiana, 8:45 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, Jan. 2
- TaxSlayer Gator Bowl; Jacksonville, Florida., noon, ESPN
- Outback Bowl, Tampa; Florida, 12:30 p.m., ABC
- PlayStation Fiesta Bowl; Glendale, Arizona, 4 p.m., ESPN
- Capital One Orange Bowl; Miami Gardens, Florida, 8 p.m., ESPN
Monday, Jan. 11
- College Football Playoff National Championship Game; Miami Gardens, Florida., 8 p.m., ESPN